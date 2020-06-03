• Daniel Bray of Decatur recently graduated from Troy University during Term 3 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Term 3 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

• Mattison Audrey Sutton of Athens (juris doctor) and Victoria Marie Miller of Danville (Doctor of Pharmacy) recently earned their degrees from Ole Miss.

• The following local residents graduated from Jacksonville State following the spring semester.

Athens: Devin Simmons

Decatur: Monica Chambliss, Julia Matthews, Adam Rodriguez, Maya Smiley-Parker

Elkmont: Jayne Anderson

Hartselle: Jeremy Mitchell, Kayla Sartin, Tara VanKoughnett

Hillsboro: Joe Bailey

Lacey's Spring: Kevin Chandler

Somerville: Tori Johnson, Alexandra O'Neal

• Darren Waldrep of Trinity received a Doctor of Philosophy degree in information technology from University of the Cumberlands.

• Kendall Davenport of Athens was inducted into the Mortar Board honor society at The University of Alabama's virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony during the spring semester.

• Riley Corum of Hartselle received the Georgia Irene Gill Davis Award for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service during Troy University's Virtual Honors Week.

• Athens residents Kelsey Maclin (UAB), Sarah Haymon (Auburn University) and Ana Armenta (UAH), and Katherine Poe of Hartselle (Auburn University at Montgomery) recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

• The following local residents were named to the spring semester president’s and dean's lists at Gadsden State Community College.

Hartselle: Molly Green (president's list), Francisca Arroyo (dean's list)

Somerville: Joan Lang (dean's list)

• The following local residents were named to the Wallace State Community College president’s and dean’s lists for the spring semester.

President's List

Athens: Slaton Black

Capshaw: Candace Browning

Danville: Autumn Byrum, Kaleb Godbee

Decatur: Douglas Bowling, Jonathon Clement

Eva: Aleah Brown, Kayla Garretson, Wyatt Holmes, Levi Kelley, Te'a Seely, Rachel Wilson

Falkville: Kaitlin Harding, Nathaniel MacDonald, Dallas Ohsner, Amy Ward, Alexis Weeks, Abbie Yancy

Hartselle: Madison Anderson, Ceana Compton, Megan Dawson, Abbie Drake, Emily Drake, Stephanie Frye, Hannah George, Makayla Henderson, Gabrielle Legg, Anna Mathis, Callie Ryan, Alexis Williams

Lacey's Spring: Hannah Craddock, Tyler Weinland

Moulton: Maggie Graham, Lori Terry

Town Creek: Katelyn Williams

Valhermoso Springs: Lauren Davis

Dean’s List

Ardmore: Jennifer McJunkins

Athens: Alaisha Baynes, Madison Hughes

Danville: Whitney Bowers, Joseph Muse

Decatur: Benjamin Behm, Zauria Foster

Elkmont: Alyssa Green

Eva: Madisen Adams, Alivia Boyll, Leslie McNeal

Falkville: Laney Hulsey, Claudia Miller, William Parker, Courtney Pepper, Christy Perales

Hartselle: Sharon Berrong, Sarah Bozeman, Connor Burks, Denise Curatola, Lauren Fowler, Kaitlynn Hayes, William Matthews, Nicholas Prater, Hannah Noelle Roman, Brianna Rose, Joshlyn Rowland, Jacob Skaggs, Houston Wright

Lacey's Spring: Kelsey Borden, Jesse McMinnis, Meredith Short

Moulton: Kenzie Burfield, Sunny Murphy

Somerville: Bobbie Mason

Trinity: Kalli Cartee

• Decatur residents Dan Fite, Ethan Thomas and Colleen Greaves achieved the dean's list at Belmont University for the spring semester.

— R. Sirvell Carter

