• Daniel Bray of Decatur recently graduated from Troy University during Term 3 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Term 3 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
• Mattison Audrey Sutton of Athens (juris doctor) and Victoria Marie Miller of Danville (Doctor of Pharmacy) recently earned their degrees from Ole Miss.
• The following local residents graduated from Jacksonville State following the spring semester.
Athens: Devin Simmons
Decatur: Monica Chambliss, Julia Matthews, Adam Rodriguez, Maya Smiley-Parker
Elkmont: Jayne Anderson
Hartselle: Jeremy Mitchell, Kayla Sartin, Tara VanKoughnett
Hillsboro: Joe Bailey
Lacey's Spring: Kevin Chandler
Somerville: Tori Johnson, Alexandra O'Neal
• Darren Waldrep of Trinity received a Doctor of Philosophy degree in information technology from University of the Cumberlands.
• Kendall Davenport of Athens was inducted into the Mortar Board honor society at The University of Alabama's virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony during the spring semester.
• Riley Corum of Hartselle received the Georgia Irene Gill Davis Award for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service during Troy University's Virtual Honors Week.
• Athens residents Kelsey Maclin (UAB), Sarah Haymon (Auburn University) and Ana Armenta (UAH), and Katherine Poe of Hartselle (Auburn University at Montgomery) recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
• The following local residents were named to the spring semester president’s and dean's lists at Gadsden State Community College.
Hartselle: Molly Green (president's list), Francisca Arroyo (dean's list)
Somerville: Joan Lang (dean's list)
• The following local residents were named to the Wallace State Community College president’s and dean’s lists for the spring semester.
President's List
Athens: Slaton Black
Capshaw: Candace Browning
Danville: Autumn Byrum, Kaleb Godbee
Decatur: Douglas Bowling, Jonathon Clement
Eva: Aleah Brown, Kayla Garretson, Wyatt Holmes, Levi Kelley, Te'a Seely, Rachel Wilson
Falkville: Kaitlin Harding, Nathaniel MacDonald, Dallas Ohsner, Amy Ward, Alexis Weeks, Abbie Yancy
Hartselle: Madison Anderson, Ceana Compton, Megan Dawson, Abbie Drake, Emily Drake, Stephanie Frye, Hannah George, Makayla Henderson, Gabrielle Legg, Anna Mathis, Callie Ryan, Alexis Williams
Lacey's Spring: Hannah Craddock, Tyler Weinland
Moulton: Maggie Graham, Lori Terry
Town Creek: Katelyn Williams
Valhermoso Springs: Lauren Davis
Dean’s List
Ardmore: Jennifer McJunkins
Athens: Alaisha Baynes, Madison Hughes
Danville: Whitney Bowers, Joseph Muse
Decatur: Benjamin Behm, Zauria Foster
Elkmont: Alyssa Green
Eva: Madisen Adams, Alivia Boyll, Leslie McNeal
Falkville: Laney Hulsey, Claudia Miller, William Parker, Courtney Pepper, Christy Perales
Hartselle: Sharon Berrong, Sarah Bozeman, Connor Burks, Denise Curatola, Lauren Fowler, Kaitlynn Hayes, William Matthews, Nicholas Prater, Hannah Noelle Roman, Brianna Rose, Joshlyn Rowland, Jacob Skaggs, Houston Wright
Lacey's Spring: Kelsey Borden, Jesse McMinnis, Meredith Short
Moulton: Kenzie Burfield, Sunny Murphy
Somerville: Bobbie Mason
Trinity: Kalli Cartee
• Decatur residents Dan Fite, Ethan Thomas and Colleen Greaves achieved the dean's list at Belmont University for the spring semester.
— R. Sirvell Carter
