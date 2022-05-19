• Erin Matthews of Athens was named to Bob Jones University's dean's list for the spring semester.
• The following local residents at University of North Alabama were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:
Athens: Jordan Miles, Chelsea Payne
Danville: Lauren McAbee
Decatur: Kevin Adams, Kimberly Cantrell, Tyler Holmes
Falkville: Amel Drake
Hartselle: William Lawrimore, Monyca Walker
Moulton: Douglas Gilliland
Somerville: Misty Hale
Trinity: John Crowell
• Kenneth Flemons of Somerville was named to the spring 2022 dean's list at University of North Georgia.
• Lauren Hudson of Decatur was named to Berry College's spring 2022 dean's list.
• Wesley Lowman (Auburn University) and Walker Smith (UAB), both of Decatur, Jordan Hale (University of Alabama) of Hartselle and John Woodruff (University of Alabama) of Eva were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
• Schyler Burney of Decatur (majored in Juris Doctor Law and earned a Juris Doctor from the School of Law), Callie Horne of Athens (majored in dietetics and nutrition, and earned a Bachelor of Science from the School of Applied Sciences) and Dakota Layton of Danville (majored in philosophy and earned a Master of Arts from the Graduate School) graduated from the University of Mississippi.
• The following local residents were named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2022 president's list: Amanda Smith of Ardmore; Colin Miller of Athens; Anthony East, Erik Estrada Escobar, Denise Derr and Amanda Chambers, all of Decatur; Chelsey Hargrove and Angela Evans, both of Elkmont; Tina Torbert of Hartselle and Jesse Mcminnis of Lacey's Spring.
• McKenzie Parker of Decatur recently graduated from Mississippi College School of Law with a juris doctorate in May 2022. Parker is the daughter of William Parker and Cynthia Parker of Decatur. She is a graduate of Priceville High School and The University of West Alabama in Livingston. She worked for Patrick Caver Attorney at Law in Hartselle during her three years of law school. Parker was the recipient of several awards in law school, including dean's list, Legal Research II Best Paper and the Pro Bono Certificate.
— R. Sirvell Carter
