Jackson Paul Locklear graduated magna cum laude from Auburn University's College of Architecture, Design and Construction with a Bachelor of Science in Building Construction. He will join Fite Building Company in Decatur in January. He is a 2017 Danville High School graduate.
— R. Sirvell Carter
