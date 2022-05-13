• Erin Matthews of Athens recently graduated from Bob Jones University. Matthews graduated cum laude with a BFA in studio art.
• Ashley Scruggs of Decatur and Charles Owens of Hartselle were named to Belhaven University's president's list.
• Theodor Thoenes of Decatur has been elected to serve as SGA Executive Secretary at Troy University in the 2022-23 academic year.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.