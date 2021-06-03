• Jennifer Rhodes of Hartselle, a theater studies major at Maryville College (Tennessee), was named to the dean's list.
• The following local residents were named to the chancellor's list for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2020-21 academic year:
Ardmore: Larissa Poole
Athens: Alex Cole
Decatur: Kristina Beard, Ella Sanders, Neelie Miller, Taylor Dean
Hartselle: Jameson Lawrence, Mary Adams
• The following local residents were named to the provost's list for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2020-21 academic year:
Athens: Lucas Bailey,
Decatur: Elizabeth Cole, Hannah Hogan, John Lyons, Lillie Warner
Hartselle: Hilton Anderson, Mikayla Ferguson, Claire Grammer, Breanna Knight
• Sophie Glover of Athens, a junior accounting major, and Gracie Hamlett of Falkville, a sophomore elementary education major, were included on Harding University's dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester.
• The following local residents graduated from Jacksonville State University:
Athens: Cayla Dendy, Tyler Pressnell, Anna Thomas
Decatur: Margaret Borths, Cordale Parker, Manoj Sharma
Falkville: Dana Beasley
Hartselle: Christian Edwards, Jeremiah Rhodes
Tanner: Cody Shaw
• The following local residents were named to the president's or dean's list at Jacksonville State University:
Ardmore: Chloe Collins (dean's list)
Athens: Arcadia Lopez (dean's list), Luke Haymon (president's list), Anna Grace Thomas (dean's list), Tyler Pressnell (president's list)
Courtland: Kaitlyn Letson (president's list)
Danville: Colby Crowder (dean's list)
Decatur: Hailey Lee (dean's list), Ethan Ward (president's list), Margaret Borths (dean's list), Caroline Jones (dean's list), Jackson Hall (president's list)
Falkville: Makenzie Hill (president's list), Andrew Carroll (president's list)
Hartselle: Jackson Napier (dean's list), Rachel Veal (president's list), Walker Young (president's list), Jeremiah Rhodes (dean's list)
Lacey's Spring: Alexandra Brown (president's list)
Moulton: Marlow Harrison (president's list)
Town Creek: Nissi Clingan (president's list)
• Elizabeth Halbrooks of Hartselle was named to the Union University president's list for the spring 2021 semester.
• Holly Clark of Athens (Auburn University) and Andre Evans of Tanner (California State University, San Bernardino) were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
— R. Sirvell Carter
