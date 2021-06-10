• Elizebeth Taylor of Hartselle was named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Georgia State University.
• Alexia Sharp of Town Creek graduated from Georgia State University during the spring 2021 semester.
• Peyton Moran of Athens graduated from Georgia Tech with a Master of City and Regional Planning.
• John Broussard and Trinity Mobley, both of Athens, were named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Austin Peay State University.
• Maxwell Bo Gardner and James Carlton Schomburg, both of Decatur, William Addison Allen of Athens and Abigail Grace Cook of Moulton were named to the Dean's List of High Honors, Spring 2021 Day Program, at Huntingdon College. Jaime Gutierrez of Athens was named to the Dean's List of Honors.
• Kodee Anthony Kuncho (Business Administration) of Ardmore, Peyton McKenzie Dean (Exercise Science/Summa Cum Laude) and Patrick Allen Sawyer (Business Administration), both of Decatur, and Dylan Wallace Powell (Business Administration/Magna Cum Laude) and Dakota Brent Steadman (Accounting), both of Moulton, graduated from the Huntingdon College Traditional Day Program.
• Haley Campbell of Athens was named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Valdosta State University.
• Riley Carey Fox of Decatur was named to the University of Iowa's dean's list for the 2021 spring semester.
• The following local residents were named to honors lists at Wallace State Community College:
President’s List
Athens: Mackenzie Kristen Davis, Katie Marie Harris, Emrey-Rae Fleming McGill, Chaela Brooke Redd
Danville: Cara M Jewellson, Cooper Nichelson McCay
Decatur: Sean Cole Perejda, Rebecca Lynne Rotermund, Cassie Allison Stone
Eva: Taylor B. Dudley, Nathan Joseph Petersen
Falkville: Jarrett David Friedrich, Cutter Reynolds Green, Alexander Brice Hamilton, Emily D. Knighten, Morgan Jane Lane, Holli Morgan Potts, Shelby S. Ricketts
Hartselle: Madison Elizabeth Anderson, Amber Michelle Davis, Abbie Nicole Drake, Emily Grace Drake, Maggie Aleatha Drummond, Stormey Alexis Hood, Gabrielle Hope Legg, Jennifer Diane Lucas, Dee Ann McCormick, Caitlyn A. Robinson, Shelley Lynn Rowland, Hannah Dawn Watson
Moulton: Kayla Haven Cannady
Somerville: Narayana Edgar Amaya-Taylor, Audrey Bella Cedillo, Jason Lee Scarborough
Dean’s List
Athens: Paul Joseph Fontanez, Karla Ann Hildebrand, Mary Sullivan Johnston, Jalynne Eunique Koger
Danville: Kheala Lee Beck, Benjamin Godbee, Molly Grace Turner
Decatur: Anna Marie Campbell, Ashley Nicole Clem, Carol Ann Morris, Elvia Rodriguez, Parker Newman Voss
Eva: Madisen Rylee Adams, Nicholas Aaron Benefield, Amy Elizabeth Bogle, Alivia Marie Boyll, Lindsey C. Dunn
Falkville: Hunter Keith Demonia, Nathaniel Jacob MacDonald, April Marie Turner, Anastasia Rebecca Tuttle, Preston Watson Williams
Hartselle: Roy Evan Anderson, Benjamin Thomas Behm, Tiffany Chyann Rose Boyd, Jillian Lynn Martin, Allison Marie Mayfield, Sara Brook Mcclellan, Lisa Ann Wesby Lindley, Brock Howell White
Lacey's Spring: Tyler Matthew Weinland, Ethan Ray Collins
Moulton: Ally Dawn Amerson, Maggie Elizabeth Graham, Macy Roxanna Montgomery, Katelyn Scarlett Owens, Daniel Byron Terry
Somerville: Olivia A. Estes
Trinity: Kalli G. Cartee
— R. Sirvell Carter
