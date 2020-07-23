• The following local residents received diplomas and will be recognized as Harding University graduates during a virtual ceremony Aug. 15.
Athens: William Crews (Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology), Corbin Roth (Bachelor of Business Administration in information systems)
Decatur: Kylie Jones (Bachelor of Arts in public relations)
• Abdul R. Barrie of Decatur received a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations degree from Boston University.
— R. Sirvell Carter
