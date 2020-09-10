• Andrew Burris of Decatur was named to the Columbia College dean's list for the summer semester. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

• The following local residents were named to the Wallace State Community College president’s and dean’s lists for the summer semester. 

--

President’s List

Decatur: Shaquira Nichols

Eva: Chloe Hempfling

Falkville: William Parker

Hartselle: Eliza Briddick, Dee McCormick, Jacob Skaggs

Valhermoso Springs: Lauren Davis

--

Dean’s List

Athens: Miranda Ezell, Madison Hughes

Decatur: Michael Matthews, Kalyn Stackhouse

Eva: Leslie McNeal

Falkville: Victoria Braswell, Holli Potts, Alexis Weeks

Hartselle: Lauren Fowler

Lacey's Spring: Kelsey Borden, Mathew Ary

To earn a spot on the Wallace State president’s list, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the dean’s list is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.

• Jenna Halbrooks of Decatur and Molly Green of Hartselle were named to the summer semester president's list at Gadsden State Community College. Full-time students who earn a semester GPA of 4.0 (with all A’s) and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level work are named to the list.

— R. Sirvell Carter

