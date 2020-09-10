• Andrew Burris of Decatur was named to the Columbia College dean's list for the summer semester. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
• The following local residents were named to the Wallace State Community College president’s and dean’s lists for the summer semester.
--
President’s List
Decatur: Shaquira Nichols
Eva: Chloe Hempfling
Falkville: William Parker
Hartselle: Eliza Briddick, Dee McCormick, Jacob Skaggs
Valhermoso Springs: Lauren Davis
--
Dean’s List
Athens: Miranda Ezell, Madison Hughes
Decatur: Michael Matthews, Kalyn Stackhouse
Eva: Leslie McNeal
Falkville: Victoria Braswell, Holli Potts, Alexis Weeks
Hartselle: Lauren Fowler
Lacey's Spring: Kelsey Borden, Mathew Ary
To earn a spot on the Wallace State president’s list, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the dean’s list is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.
• Jenna Halbrooks of Decatur and Molly Green of Hartselle were named to the summer semester president's list at Gadsden State Community College. Full-time students who earn a semester GPA of 4.0 (with all A’s) and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level work are named to the list.
— R. Sirvell Carter
