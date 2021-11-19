• Jackson Paul Locklear was inducted into the International Construction Honor Society, Sigma Lambda Chi, at Auburn University. He is a 2017 graduate of Danville High School.
• Eduardo Alvarez-Esparza of Decatur (Berea College) and Philip Haggard of Trinity (Mississippi State University) were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
— R. Sirvell Carter
