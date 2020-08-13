• Zane Green of Hartselle, Autumn Terry of Mount Hope and Marcus Webb of Decatur recently graduated from Troy University during summer semester/Term 5.
• The following local residents each received a $1,000 scholarship through the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program:
Jake Cantrell of Lacey's Spring (Brewer graduate and a junior at the University of Alabama at Birmingham studying biology); Brianna Evans of Danville (West Morgan graduate and a junior at the University of Alabama in Huntsville studying biology and pre-vet); Julianna Pike of Hartselle (Hartselle graduate and a junior at Auburn University studying nursing); Julia Marcelle Hall of Athens (freshman at UAB studying psychology) and Chassity Terrell of Ardmore (senior at UAH studying nursing.
• Alfa also announced that Jerry Allen Newby and Brady Peek of Limestone County were named as finalists for the State Discussion Meet promoted by the Alabama Farmers Federation Young Farmers Committee.
— R. Sirvell Carter
