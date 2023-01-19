• Troy University student Elizabeth McMahan of Decatur was initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
• Chelsey Hargrove of Elkmont and Megan Martin of Moulton were named to Southern New Hampshire University's (SNHU) fall 2022 dean's list.
• The following local residents were named to Southern New Hampshire University's (SNHU) fall 2022 president's list:
Ardmore: Michael Williams
Athens: Colin Miller, Jacobo Guerrero
Decatur: Heather Martin
Elkmont: Angela Munson, Angela Evans
Trinity: Austin Tyler
• The following local residents were named to the fall 2022 president's list at Jacksonville State University:
Ardmore: Heath J. Hogan, Chloe Grace Collins
Athens: Arcadia C. Lopez, Alexander Mattox Killen
Danville: Madalyn J. Holladay
Decatur: Ethan Q. Ward, Olivia G. Lyles
Elkmont: Meredith Jane Christ
Eva: Lauren Nicole Butler, Andrew R. Carroll
Falkville: Amber Lashae Greer, Kinley G. Coots
Hartselle: Ezekiel James Eubanks, Stevi Drummond Eldred, Caleb A. Simmons, Walker Scott Young
Moulton: Morgan Danielle Carroll, Zachary A. Padgett, Sara Isabel Willoughby
Town Creek: Nissi H. Clingan
• The following local residents were named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Jacksonville State University:
Ardmore: Luke D. Hogan, William Alan Hughes, Grant Parker Cheatham
Athens: Isaac L. Smith, Isabella Greylyn Stinnett
Danville: Katie Grace Slayton, Colby Dawson Crowder, Audrey B Marshall
Decatur: Mitchell E. Bryant, Hailey A. Lee, William Lamar Burgreen, Emma Delaney-Dawn Kelso, Jackson F. Hall
Hartselle: Rachel M. Veal
Lacey's Spring: Alexandra Grace Brown, Lauren Abigail Starke
Moulton: Steele C. Joiner, Mackenzie Rae Sandlin, Marlow Grace Harrison
Somerville: Kimberly Ann Hillis
Trinity: Ana-SaRita Alvarado
• The following students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University's fall 2022 commencement:
Decatur: Joel Lamp, Mary Livingston
Hartselle: Samantha Drake, Elisabeth Roberts, Wesley Tanner
Lacey's Spring: Lauren Starke
Lester: Levi Pipes
• Steven Flanders of Decatur was named to Missouri State University's fall 2022 dean's list.
• The following local students achieved the dean's list at Belmont University for the fall 2022 semester:
Athens: Caroline Bachus, Elizabeth Bangson
Decatur: Hannah Einhorn, Amaia Corta
Hartselle: Madison McCoy
• Kylie Jones of Decatur received a Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling during fall 2022 commencement at Harding University.
— R. Sirvell Carter
