• Amy Holdbrooks (Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling) and Jarselyn Odom (Master of Science in Information Systems Security), both of Decatur, recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands.
• The following local Troy University students were named to the Chancellor's List for the fall semester and term 2 of the 2021/22 academic year:
Athens: Alex Cole, Aiyuana Parker, Brayden Varnado, Jamie Adams, McKenzie Dahlke, Brielle Young, Heather Woollard
Decatur: Elizabeth McMahan, Neelie Miller, Ella Sanders, Theodor Thoenes
Hartselle: Hilton Anderson, Brody Dean, Madison Gladden, Claire Grammer, Breanna Knight, Halie Nicholson, Ella Pike
Trinity: Hunter Carpenter
The fall semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
— R. Sirvell Carter
