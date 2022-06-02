• More than 300 Wallace State Community College students were recognized for their achievements. Among those who were honored were:
Athens: Karla Hildebrand, Who's Who
Danville: Caylee Brown, 4.0 GPA
Decatur: Sean Perejda, 4.0 GPA; Parker Voss, Program Award - Collision Repair; Kele Nelson, Program Award - Respiratory Therapy; Cassie Stone, Program Award - Salon and Spa Management/Cosmetology; Weslie Beasley, Transfer Scholarship - Athens State
Hartselle: Caitlyn Robinson, 4.0 GPA; Brock White, Program Award - Welding; Jami-Lyn Brian, Transfer Scholarship - Athens State; Emily Crouch, Transfer Scholarship - Athens State; Hudson Hardin, Who's Who; Lisa Markey, Who's Who; Program Award - Business Management; 4.0 GPA; Sara McClellan, Who's Who; Hannah Watson, Who's Who; Transfer Scholarship - University of Alabama, Transfer Scholarship - Auburn University Board of Trustees Endowed Scholarship, Auburn University Ever to Conquer Scholarship for Transfer Students, Auburn University James Seaborn Boyd Annual Scholarship
Falkville: Caleb Sharpe, Club and Organization Recognition - SkillsUSA; Savannah McConnell, Outstanding Service Award for Work-study Students; Cutter Green, Who's Who; Club and Organization Recognition - Lion Leader; 4.0 GPA; Transfer Scholarship - JSU Opportunity Transfer Scholarship, Transfer Scholarship - UAB Transfer Presidential Scholarship; Highest Honors: All-Alabama Academic Team, Jack Kent Cooke, The President's Cup Nominee; Lisa Cole, Transfer Scholarship - Athens State; Alexander Hamilton, Who's Who; Club and Organization Recognition - Phi Theta Kappa; Outstanding Service Award for Work-study Students
Moulton: Taylor Barkley, Who's Who; Lillyanna Cartee, Who's Who; Leslie Hood, Who's Who; Jaycie Barkley, Who's Who; Club and Organization - Medical Assistant Club
Somerville: Anita Jacobs, Club and Organization Recognition - KBD; Brylee Hollaway, Transfer Scholarship - Auburn University Board of Trustees Endowed Scholarship and Auburn University James Seaborn Boyd Annual Scholarship; Olivia Estes, Who's Who
Valhermoso Springs: Lauren Davis, 4.0 GPA
• Jose Rivera-Gonzalez of Athens was named to the spring 2022 dean's list at Iowa Wesleyan University.
• Tara Olson of Somerville was named to spring 2022 the dean's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
• Osiel Gonzalez and Martha Salinas Velasquez, both of Decatur, graduated from Berea College during May commencement.
• Emma Halverson of Hartselle graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Teaching and Learning from Union University.
• Jessica Beal (dean's list) and Elizabeth Halbrooks (president's list), both of Hartselle, and Anna Swindell (president's list) of Decatur were named to honors lists at Union University for the spring 2022 semester.
• Callie Horne (majoring in Dietetics and Nutrition) of Athens, Florence Bowman (majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications) of Danville and Meredith Sides (majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders), Emeri Nosal (majoring in Psychology), Gabrielle Curry (majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications) and Gabrielle Curry (majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications), all of Hartselle, were named to the spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi.
• Cassidy Duskin of Ardmore, Connor Ivy and Seth Ivy, both of Decatur, and Briley Pitt of Trinity earned inclusion on the 2022 spring Vice President's List at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
• Jackson Breedlove of Decatur was named to the spring 2022 dean's list at Mississippi College.
• The following local residents were named to the president's and dean's lists at Wallace State Community College:
President’s List
Athens: Bentley Vaughan
Danville: Caylee Brown, Austin Johnson, Andrew LaFavor
Decatur: Katrina Rotermund, Cassie Stone
Elkmont: Cassidy Ridgeway
Eva: Nicholas Benefield, Abbagail Brown, Amanda Harder, Chloe Shadden
Falkville: Julie Beavers, Lisa Cole, Cutter Green, Nathanael McCutcheon, Caleb Sharpe
Hartselle: Caitlyn Robinson, Hannah Wiley
Moulton: Ally Amerson, Jaycie Barkley, Lillyanna Cartee
Somerville: Narayana Amaya-Taylor, Morgan Kimbrough
Dean’s List
Athens: Ashlee Freemon
Danville: Cooper McCay, Molly Turner
Decatur: Cherry Arroyo
Eva: Klayton Knop, Brayden Nelson
Falkville: Kaden Bennett, Alexander Hamilton, Hunter Hill, Savannah McConnell, Claudia Miller, Alexia Shadix, April Turner
Hartselle: Emily Crouch, Emma Ferguson, Hudson Harden, Jillian Martin, Sara McClellan, Dee McCormick, Carley Mills, Makenzie Smith, Xander Waddell, Hannah Watson, Kaiya Weida Butler, Bailee Williams
Moulton: Kayla Cannady, Leslie Hood
Somerville: Kaydee Roden, Jason Scarborough
— R. Sirvell Carter
