• Trinity Mobley and Haley Patterson, both of Athens, and Jevon Jackson and James Shackelford, both of Decatur, were named to Austin Peay State University's dean's list during the spring 2022 terms.
• Decatur residents Eduardo Alvarez-Esparza, Ana Martinez-Mendoza, Martha Salinas Velasquez and Maribel Vergara were Berea College students named to the spring 2022 dean's list.
• The Mississippi College Department of Communication announced Jackson Breedlove of Decatur as a Lindsay Carole Memorial Scholarship recipient. The Lindsay Carole Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a Communication major with a minimum 3.0 GPA who is a leader in his or her church and community.
• The following local students who graduated from Troy University during the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2021-2022 academic year include:
Athens: Maggie Blagburn, Alex Cole, McKenzie Dahlke, Shelby Griggs, Connor Holland
Decatur: Anna Kimbrell, Abigail Stubblefield, Annilyn Warner, Kristina Beard
Hartselle: Jordan Finn
Somerville: Riley Goodwin
The spring semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
• The following local students were named to Troy University's Chancellor's List during the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2021-2022 academic year:
Athens: Alex Cole, Jamie Adams
Courtland: Abagail Alderson
Decatur: Elizabeth McMahan, Neelie Miller, Anna Richards, Ella Sanders, Theodor Thoenes, Annilyn Warner, Nikaela Jones
Hartselle: Mary Adams, Hilton Anderson, Brody Dean, Ella Pike
The spring semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
• The following local students were named to Troy University's Provost's List during the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2021-2022 academic year:
Athens: Hunter McConnell, Brayden Varnado, Shayla Wilson, Brielle Young, Heather Woollard
Decatur: Anna Kimbrell, John Lyons
Hartselle: Katherine Evans, Claire Grammer
Moulton: Anna Ferguson
The spring semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
• Cassidy Ann Duskin of Ardmore, Connor Lee Ivy and Seth Martin Ivy, both of Decatur, and Briley LeAnn Pitt of Trinity are graduates from Northeast Mississippi Community College for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.
• Decatur residents Heidi M. Hughes, Caroline O. Jones and Kendall O. Swoope, Seth T. O'Neal of Somerville and Hunter A. Pieczynski of Valhermoso Springs were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University's spring 2022 commencement.
— R. Sirvell Carter
