• Elizabeth Bangson of Athens and Ethan Thomas of Decatur were named to Belmont University's spring 2021 dean's list.
• Makayley Cain of Athens (President's Honor Roll) and Kenneth Flemons of Somerville (dean's list) were named to honors lists at University of North Georgia.
• Erin Matthews, a junior Studio Art major from Athens, was named to Bob Jones University's dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.
• Wallace State Community College awarded scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year to the following local students:
Athens: Carlie Dahlke (Performing Arts Scholarship).
Danville: Austin Johnson (Leadership Scholarship); Kelsey Netherton (Leadership Scholarship); Molly Turner (Leadership Scholarship).
Decatur: Blakely Warren (Presidential Scholarship); Jaxon Cross (Applied Technology Scholarship); Baleigh Holmes (Performing Arts Scholarship); Katie Springer (Performing Arts Scholarship); Jairus Williams (Performing Arts Scholarship).
Eva: Isaiah Boeckeler (Academic Excellence Scholarship); Chloe Shadden (Leadership Scholarship).
Falkville: Elijah Bradford (Leadership Scholarship); Julie Beavers (Presidential Scholarship); Kiya Steele (Presidential Scholarship); Marie Gay (Applied Technology Scholarship); Cutter Green (Presidential Scholarship); Caleb Sharpe (Applied Technology Scholarship).
Hartselle: Caleb Cornett (Presidential Scholarship); Emily Crouch (Performing Arts Scholarship); Megan Dawson (Presidential Scholarship); Kaitlynn Hayes (Allied Health Scholarship); Hudson Harden (Academic Excellence Scholarship); Jessica Jarrett (Leadership Scholarship); Haley Owens (Leadership Scholarship); Allison Ratliff (Academic Excellence Scholarship); Kaiya Weida-Butler (Academic Excellence Scholarship); Victoria Hughes (Academic Excellence Scholarship); Eleana Chaney (Academic Excellence Scholarship); Hannah Watson (Performing Arts Scholarship).
Moulton: Jaycie Barkley (Allied Health Scholarship).
Somerville: Brylee Hollaway (Leadership Scholarship); Morgan Kimbrough (Leadership Scholarship); Abbey Watkins (Academic Excellence Scholarship); Kaydee Roden (Performing Arts Scholarship).
Trinity: Allie Hayes (Performing Arts Scholarship); Hannah Hayes (Performing Arts Scholarship).
— R. Sirvell Carter
