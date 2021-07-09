• Austin Peay State University congratulates Jennifer Sutton of Town Creek on being offered the Dean's Transfer Scholarship for high-achieving transfer students for the Fall 2021 semester.
• University of Alabama students Jacob McNairy of Athens and Ellen Davis of Elkmont were named to the Southeastern Conference's Spring Academic Honor Roll.
• Charles Harris III (UAB) and Jaina Glaze (Jacksonville State University), both of Athens, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
— R. Sirvell Carter
