• Dustin Cobbs of Eva was named to Columbia College's summer 2022 semester dean's list.
• The University of Alabama awarded degrees to the following local residents during its summer 2022 commencement ceremonies.
Athens: Paula Adams (Doctor of Philosophy), John Boesing (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Brady Daniel (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Emma Preston (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Trent Young (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration).
Decatur: Andrew Engle (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Joseph Lionel Fleetwood (Doctor of Musical Arts), Cassie Powell (Master of Arts), Amanda Scott (Bachelor of Science in Education), James Speake (Master of Music).
Falkville: Sydney Hamby (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Lyndsey Kritner (Bachelor of Science in Nursing).
Hartselle: Sierra Keith (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Makenzie Parker (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Mary Perrin (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration).
Moulton: Jennifer Trull (Master of Arts).
• Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) named Laquese Pendleton of Athens, Brandon Canada and Jesse Mcminnis of Lacey's Spring to its summer 2022 dean's list.
• Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) named the following local residents to its summer 2022 president's list:
Ardmore: Amanda Smith
Athens: Colin Miller, Jacobo Guerrero
Decatur: Erik Estrada Escobar, Denise Derr, Amanda Chambers
Elkmont: Chelsey Hargrove, Angela Evans
Hartselle: Tina Torbert
• Decatur residents Lauren McGillick, Tamyra Tidwell and Anfernee Wallace and Hartselle residents Donna Ferguson and Shelby Moore were named to the summer 2022 dean's list at the University of Alabama.
• Decatur residents Marlie Jones (Austin High School), Isabelle Priest (Austin High School) and Emily Vasquez (Vasquez Academy) enrolled in UA Early College during summer semester 2022 at the University of Alabama and were named to the director's list with an academic record of 3.6 or higher.
• Danielle Gibson, President/CEO of Decatur Morgan County Tourism, has completed the three-year program of the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College and earned certification as a Travel Marketing Professional (TMP).
• Wallace State Community College named the following local residents to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Summer 2022 semester:
President’s List
Eva: Nicholas Aaron Benefield, John Michael Craig Landers
Falkville: Lisa Marie Cole, Caleb Nathaniel Sharpe
Hartselle: Jordan Elizabeth Heaps, Xander Kain Waddell
Somerville: Narayana Edgar Amaya-Taylor
Trinity: Paris Noel VanVoorst
Dean’s List
Athens: Megan Lea Brown
Danville: Molly Grace Turner
Falkville: Marie Ellen Gay, Symon Wayne Joiner, Nathanael James McCutcheon
Hartselle: McKenzie Nicole Klocek, Jillian Lynn Martin, Carley Marie Mills, Lindsey M. Mills, Makenzie Lea Smith, Brian Joel Torbert
• Calhoun Community College named the following local residents to the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2022 summer semester:
President's List
Athens: Joshua Christopher Brannon, April Lashay Hendricks, Brallan Ramirez Ramirez, Chandler Wyatt Stevens
Decatur: Dylan Eric William Acuna, Wesley Michael Irish, Ross T. Treloar, Logan Adam Wiley
Hartselle: Jabe Zachary Anderson, Matthew Hunter Franks, Caleb James Owens, Tyler Forrest Stutts, Camryn Hope Willingham
Moulton:Kane Johnson Givens
Mount Hope: Timothy Darrell Bryant
Dean's List
Athens: Christopher Logan Byrd, Cristy Roman
Decatur: Meghan Michelle Barnes, Lindsey Cole Carter, Noah Michael Corcoran, Christopher Lee Fagan, Francisco Aaron Gonzalez, Dylan Thomas Humphries, Alexandria Michelle Rowell
Elkmont: Katherine Nicole Lovell
Hartselle: Kolton Dale Bray, Sarah Mathews, Jay Richard Mcelwain,Hunter Trent Pangle, Josue Velazquez
Lacey's Spring: Landin Blake Jones, Heather A. Leith
Moulton: Jarred Everett Coker
Somerville: Caleb Scott Puckett
Trinity: Nathan Aaron Dean Alexander
• Jorge Cornelio Vazquez, Mariana Sandoval, Maribel Vergara, all of Decatur, and Tabias Watkins of Athens each received a bachelor's degree from Berea College during summer 2022 commencement.
• Jonathan Key of Decatur was a Freshman Recruit Orientation Group Week graduate at the University of North Georgia in August. FROG Week marks the transition from civilian to military life within UNG's Corps of Cadets.
• William Conner McKee was named to the summer 2022 president's list at Southern Miss.
— R. Sirvell Carter
