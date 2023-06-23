• The following local residents were announced as spring 2023 graduates at The University of Alabama:
Ardmore: Joshua Rivera (Master of Social Work)
Athens: Mallory Underwood (Master of Business Administration), Vivien Hembree (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Mallory Jewell (Bachelor of Arts), Jacob McNairy (Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Trent Young (Master of Accountancy), Jasmine Adkins (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Kristen Beasley (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering), Sophie Greenhaw (Bachelor of Science), Ryan Jones (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Ian Martin (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Olivia McCurry (Bachelor of Science in Education), Jenny Renfroe(Bachelor of Science), Nicholas Wachtel (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Slaton Black (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Jhony Carranza Saravia (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Kylie Ledesma (Bachelor of Science in Nursing)
Danville: Heather Grimes (Master of Business Administration)
Decatur: Samuel Jones (Master of Tax Accounting), Tyler Littlejohn (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering), Blake Bragwell (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Mycus Carroll (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Mary DeCurtins (Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training), Victoria Frost (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Slaten Hamilton (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences), Lauryn Johnson (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Mishay Long (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences), Joseph May (Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Justin McCleskey (Master of Public Administration), Melvin McDaniel (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Omar Pointer (Bachelor of Science in Education, Jesstina Simpson (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Cade Smith (Bachelor of Social Work), Julia Sturges (Bachelor of Arts), Adriana Valladares (Bachelor of Science in Education), Trace Lentz (Master of Science), Ashley Little (Bachelor of Arts), Rachael Mitchell (Master of Social Work), Leigh Ann Ozment (Bachelor of Arts), Jessica Sellers (Master of Social Work), Kiichi Chop (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering), Robert Wilson (Bachelor of Arts)
Elkmont: Magan Smith (Bachelor of Arts), Kenneth Wilhelm (Bachelor of Arts), Emery Davis (Master of Science)
Eva: Audrey Woodruff (Bachelor of Science in Education), John Woodruff (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering)
Hartselle: Kristi Crow (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Ethan Ellis (Master of Science in Business Analytics), Davis Bates (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences), Jacob Garrison (Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering), Jordan Hale (Master of Science), Thomas McCleskey (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Peyton Owens (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences), Eric Rabadan (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering), Bentley Watson (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering), Jacob McDonald (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Larsen Murphy (Bachelor of Arts), Tara Vankoughnett (Master of Library & Information Studies), Alexis Williams (Bachelor of Arts), Easton Williamson (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Jessica Lott (Master of Social Work)
Hillsboro: Sarah Sawyer(Master of Accountancy)
Moulton: Delanie Compton (Bachelor of Arts)
Mount Hope: Terri Smith (Bachelor of Arts)
Somerville: Ashleigh-Marie Abercrombie (Master of Science)
Trinity: Chandler James(Bachelor of Science in Education)
• Steven Flanders of Decatur was named to Missouri State University's spring 2023 dean's list.
• Cameron Spehar of Hartselle was named to Shorter University's spring 2023 dean's list. Spehar is majoring in Sport Management.
• The following local residents were named to the spring 2023 dean's list at Middle Tennessee State University:
Athens: Parker Cook, who is majoring in Non Degree Seeking, and Cameron Hoove, who is majoring in Art.
Decatur: Sofie Clarke, who is majoring in Audio Production, and Andrew Walters, who is majoring in Computer Science.
Elkmont: Mason Rich, who is majoring in Video & Film Production.
• The following local residents are on the spring 2023 graduation list at Mississippi State University:
Athens: Natalie Albritton (Bachelor of Science from the Bagley College of Engineering), Emily Broussard (Bachelor of Science from the Bagley College of Engineering), Kalisha Yankey (Master of Business Administration from the College of Business)
Decatur: Amelia Byars (Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude from the College of Arts and Sciences), Grace Breuers (Bachelor of Business Administration Cum Laude from the College of Business), Grace Fleming (Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from the College of Education), Brooke Fortinberry (Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from the College of Arts and Sciences), Aaron Francis (Master of Business Administration from the College of Business), Carly Sabine (Bachelor of Science from the College of Education), Emma Wade (Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from the Bagley College of Engineering), Kira Williams (Bachelor of Science from the College of Forest Resources)
Elkmont: Hunter Brazeal (Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences), Morgan Watkins (Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude from the College of Arts and Sciences)
Eva: Annabeth Keel (Bachelor of Business Administration Summa Cum Laude from the College of Business)
Moulton: Zeb Green (Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences), Cassidy Morris (Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences)
• The following local Mississippi State University students were named to the spring 2023 dean's list:
Athens: Danna Balderrama, Helen Carter, Lilli Zimmerman
Decatur: Grace Breuers, Shelby Casey, Jacob Glenn, Maggie Holyoak, Emily Hubbard, Giovanni Johnson, Ian Jones, Jenna Marie Sica
Elkmont: Hunter Brazeal
Hartselle: Andrew Ekema, Maggie Guyse
Moulton: Cassidy Morris
Tanner: Dawson Mack
Town Creek: Mallory Lane
• The following local Mississippi State University students were named to the spring 2023 president's list:
Athens: Walker King, Lucas Bates
Danville: Julia Marshall
Decatur: Amelia Byars, Avery Byars, Abigail Counts, Grace Fleming, Amelia McMahan, Maggie Phillips, Carly Sabine, Emma Wade
Elkmont: Ella Keller, Morgan Watkins
Eva: Annabeth Keel
Hartselle: Grace Braddock, Shelby Camron, Hannah Gregory, Lauren Temples
Moulton: John McCormick
Tanner: Jordyn Johnson
• The following local Wallace State Community College students earned recognition by Alabama Community College Conference for obtaining a GPA of 3.0 or higher and qualifying for the spring 2023 ACCC Commissioner’s Honor Roll:
Women’s Cross Country: Brea Bryan, Falkville
Men’s Golf: Brayden Nelson, Eva
Women’s Golf: Alyssa Berry, Hartselle; Abby Brown, Eva
Softball: Lillyanna Cartee, Moulton; Emily Hall, Somerville; Emily Simon, Athens; Katie Simon, Athens
Men’s Tennis: Hudson Harden, Hartselle
Volleyball: Anna Claire Hutto, Moulton; Chloe Shadden, Eva
• Jerry Adam Ramos of Hartselle (Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Management and Policy) graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) at the end of the 2023 spring semester.
— R. Sirvell Carter
