• The following local residents were named to the spring 2021 president’s and provost’s lists at Athens State University.
Ardmore: Heather Gray (provost’s list), Levi Seibert (president’s list)
Athens: Lucas Clem (provost’s list), Kelsi Cooley (president’s list), Jada Cosby (president’s list), Kayla Elmore (provost’s list), Lydia Elrod (provost’s list), Sydney Flores (president’s list), John Garlen (provost’s list), Jordain Gilewicz (president’s list), Zachary Griffin (president’s list), Catherine Hays (president’s list), Kennedy Malone (president’s list), Rachel McAtee (president’s list), Collin McCain (provost’s list), Kaitlyn McNaughton (president’s list), Amy Montgomery (provost’s list), Shelby Morris (president’s list), Jonathan Owsley (president’s list), Anna Persall (president’s list), Hannah Powell (provost’s list), Carolina Quiroz (president’s list), Hannah Reeves (president’s list), Nicole Ricks (provost’s list), Dayana Rodriguez (provost’s list), Madison Rouse (president’s list), Ashlyn Ruf (provost’s list), Anna Schrimsher (president’s list), Melisha Snoddy (provost’s list), Molly Snoddy –(provost’s list), Molly Stewart (provost’s list), William Suggs (president’s list), Michaela Teston (provost’s list), Nicole Towe (provost’s list), Karlie Turner (provost’s list), Mario (provost’s list), LaTajaisa Walker (provost’s list), Samantha Walts (provost’s list), Kayla Watwood (president’s list), Brook White (provost’s list), Kenneth Wilburn (provost’s list)
Courtland: Katie Burden provost’s list), Baylee Cross (provost’s list)
Danville: Haley Alexander (president’s list), Whitney Bowers (president’s list), Autumn Byrum (provost’s list), Kathryn Stover (president’s list)
Decatur: Ariel Baker (provost’s list), Tiffany Berryman (provost’s list), Allyson Burris (provost’s list), Catherine Case (provost’s list), Shauna Clemons (provost’s list), Jake Collins (provost’s list), Jacklyn Cramer (president’s list), Valerie Davis (president’s list), Keivi Gonzalez (provost’s list), Katie Hammonds (president’s list), Latasha Hawkins (president’s list), Lannah Johnson (president’s list), Minnesha Jones (president’s list), James Kelton (provost’s list), Kaitlin Koscheski (president’s list), Jackson Landers (provost’s list), Kyle Lasch (provost’s list), Briley Linderman (president’s list), Ashlyn Mears (president’s list), Alexandria Melendez (president’s list), April Oettel (president’s list), Zachary Robbins (provost’s list), Peyton Sanford (president’s list), Landon Smith (provost’s list), Toshiba Sykes (provost’s list), Aaliyah Wallace (president’s list), Alex Whisenant (president’s list)
Elkmont: Talia Enciso (president’s list), Haley Funkhouser (provost’s list), Michael Haney (provost’s list), Bethany Hardy (provost’s list), Kerry Hodges (provost’s list), Christian Keller (provost’s list), Hannah McNeese (president’s list), Donald Robertson (president’s list), Koribeth Schmidt (president’s list), James Wells (president’s list)
Eva: Brittany Bogle (president’s list), Opal Whitney (provost’s list)
Falkville: Leah Smith (president’s list), Audriana Wilbanks (president’s list), Megan Zuck (president’s list)
Hartselle: Larissa Allen (president’s list), Spencer Bell (provost’s list), Alexis Connolly (provost’s list), Madelyn Frost (provost’s list), Cade Hendrickson (provost’s list), Gwendolyn Henry (president’s list), Emily Herbert (provost’s list), Macie Holder (president’s list), Sarah Hollingshead (provost’s list), Garrett Johnson (provost’s list), Baylee Lockhart (president’s list), Dallas Pounders-Gonzalez (president’s list), Nicholas Prater (president’s list), Heather Saint (president’s list), Joseph Sapp (president’s list), Breanna Spangler (president’s list), Carson Speegle (provost’s list), Elizabeth Taylor (president’s list), Isaac Taylor (president’s list), Victoria Wallace (provost’s list), Madison White (president’s list)
Hillsboro: Abbey Cross (president’s list), Katherine Garrett (provost’s list)
Lacey’s Spring: Cliff McCutcheon (president’s list)
Moulton: Victoria Hayes (president’s list), Morgan Landers (president’s list), Amberley Key (provost’s list), Megan Moland (provost’s list), Samantha Shelton (provost’s list)
Somerville: Hannah Hickman (provost’s list), Victoria Moore (president’s list), Erica Nall (president’s list), Alyson Presto (provost’s list)
Town Creek: Laura Conwill (provost’s list), Allie Jackson (provost’s list), Michael Weeks (president’s list)
Trinity: Destiny Goode (president’s list), Sarah Hill (provost’s list), Victoria Johnston (president’s list), Abigail Letson (president’s list), Heather Turney (president’s list)
Valhermoso Springs: Raegan Ballinger (president’s list)
• Preston Moss (Bachelor of Business Administration in Management) and Laiken Page (Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing), both of Decatur, graduated from Freed-Hardeman University following the spring 2021 semester.
• Jackson Breedlove of Decatur was named to the dean's list at Mississippi College.
— R. Sirvell Carter
