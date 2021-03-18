• The following local residents made the fall 2020 term University of Alabama dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or president's list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
Ardmore: Jason Sheth (dean's list), Paul Mariani (dean's list)
Athens: Sydney Ballew (president's list), Caroline Medlen (president's list), Benjamin Noel (president's list), Caleb Carroll (president's list), Kendall Davenport (president's list), Griffin Holt (dean's list), Haleigh Lankster (dean's list), Avery McCutcheon (dean's list), Michael Renfroe (dean's list), Mallory Underwood (president's list), Brooklyn Berthiaume (dean's list), Nicholas Clayton (president's list), Dakota Cox (president's list), Sydney Fussell (dean's list), Sierra Napoleon (president's list), Presley Baggett (dean's list), Jasmine Adkins (president's list), Bryant Barkley (dean's list), Kristen Beasley (dean's list), Sophie Greenhaw (dean's list), Allie Johnson (dean's list), Jon Kiep (dean's list), Olivia McCurry (president's list), Haley Morgan (president's list), Jenny Renfroe (president's list), Kennedi Shoulders (dean's list), Braden Tuten (dean's list), Lauren Vianco (dean's list), Tyler Williams (dean's list), Brooklynn Coleman (dean's list), Madelyn Farmer (dean's list), Cecilia Toscano (dean's list), Sabrina Webb (dean's list), Precious Whitten (dean's list), Victoria Wilson (dean's list)
Danville: Heather Grimes (dean's list), Taylor Kennedy (dean's list)
Decatur: Jacob McKelvy (dean's list), Brandon Moye (dean's list), Rachel Poovey (dean's list), Hali Echols (dean's list), Andrew Engle (dean's list), Elizabeth Greenwell (president's list), Emily Hunt (dean's list), Alec Marks (dean's list), Emily Moye (president's list), Hollie Nelson (dean's list), Benjamin Peete (dean's list), Haley Reynolds (dean's list), Raven Thompson (president's list), Abigail Tubbs (dean's list), Hillary Strong (dean's list), Katherine Ambrose (dean's list), Lynn Buckner (president's list), Ann Chappell (president's list), Aliayah Coleman (dean's list), Jordan Eady (president's list), Grace Fuller (dean's list), Caroline Gregory (president's list), Isabella Harris (dean's list), Grant Higdon (dean's list), James Howell (president's list), Samuel Jones (dean's list), Karsyn Lemley (president's list), Tyler Littlejohn (dean's list), Trenton McAdams (dean's list), Janadas McDaniel (dean's list), Lucy Weirich (president's list), Blake Bragwell (dean's list), Mary DeCurtins (dean's list), Bailey Founds (dean's list), Victoria Frost (dean's list), Reagan Gowen (dean's list), Patrick Greenwell (dean's list), Slaten Hamilton (dean's list), Mary Helms (president's list), Mishay Long (president's list), Joshua May (dean's list), Justin McCleskey (president's list), Melvin McDaniel (dean's list), Kelsey Self (dean's list), Julia Sturges (president's list), Sean Ambrose (dean's list), Bryce Balch (dean's list), Savannah Blankenship (president's list), Kendall Bramlett (dean's list), Yasmine Brown (dean's list), Tegwen Buckner (dean's list), Adam Burroughs (president's list), Alyson Burroughs (dean's list), Lauren Cagle (president's list), Jonathan Dashner (dean's list), Mary Gregory (dean's list), Kayli Harris (president's list), Samuel Jones (dean's list), Mason Lentz (president's list), Trace Lentz (president's list), Nolan Light (dean's list), Spencer Lott (president's list), Annabelle May (president's list), Lauren McGillick (president's list), Hope Moebes (president's list), Tessa Moody (president's list), Cole Reynolds (president's list), Tamyra Tidwell (president's list)
Elkmont: Ryan Jobman (president's list), Taylor Brewer (president's list), Tabitha Williams (dean's list), Ellen Davis (president's list), Magan Smith (dean's list), Kenneth Wilhelm (dean's list)
Eva: Audrey Woodruff (president's list), John Woodruff (dean's list)
Hartselle: Sara Perrin (president's list), Liam Davis (dean's list), Ethan Ellis (dean's list), Paige Garner (president's list), Kaley Loyd (dean's list), Logan Sparkman (president's list), Joshua Speed (dean's list), Davis Bates(dean's list), Hannah Bevis (president's list), James Garner (president's list), Jordan Hale (dean's list), Arianna Jackson (dean's list), Ashton Johnson (dean's list), Challie Johnson (dean's list), Sierra Keith (president's list), Trevor Southers (dean's list), Laney Davis (dean's list), Donna Ferguson (president's list), Chloe Holladay (president's list), Jacob McDonald (president's list), McKenzie Moore (dean's list), Shelby Moore (president's list), Larsen Murphy (president's list), Walter Shelton (president's list), Ashlyn Ward (dean's list)
Hillsboro: Sarah Sawyer (president's list)
Lacey's Spring: Molly Reese (dean's list), Morgan Wurster (dean's list), Anthony Filoromo (dean's list), Avalee Bean (president's list), James Overstreet (dean's list)
Lester: Reilly Hooie (dean's list), Raina Hooie (president's list), William Blankenship (president's list)
Moulton: Lillie McCullough (dean's list), Matthew Cooper (dean's list), Chase Ligon (dean's list), Ashley Terry (president's list), Emma Givens (dean's list), Maggie Ray (president's list), Laura Lunsford (dean's list)
Mount Hope: April Campbell (dean's list)
Somerville: Jessica White (president's list), Ashleigh-Marie Abercrombie (president's list), Shaina Mcgee (dean's list), Bobbie Mason (dean's list)
Tanner: Kailynn Pressnell (dean's list), Evan Wall (dean's list)
Town Creek: Dalton Counts (president's list), Jordan Yarbrough (dean's list), Kylin Edwards (dean's list)
Trinity: William Braidfoot (dean's list), Chandler James (dean's list)
Valhermoso Springs: Cameron Handley (dean's list)
• Trentin Dupper of Decatur has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 GPA. A Decatur High graduate, Dupper's parents are Joseph and Kathy Dupper of Decatur.
• Carly Zelinsky of Somerville has earned a Master of Health Leadership degree from Western Governors University (WGU).
• Troy University recently recognized Foundation Scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 academic year. Local students who received scholarships include Justin-Paul Austin, Neelie Miller, Anna Richards and Abigail Stubblefield, all of Decatur; Alex Cole and Madalyn Wilson, both of Athens, and Claire Grammer of Hartselle.
— R. Sirvell Carter
