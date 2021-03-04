• The following local residents were fall 2020 graduates from the University of Alabama:
Athens: Brady Carpenter (Master of Arts), Taylor Keene (Bachelor of Arts), Tammy Madison (Master of Social Work), Adriel McMahan (Master of Arts), Mitchell Shelly (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Abby Tverberg (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Katelyn Waggoner (Master of Arts)
Courtland: Brenton Gillespie (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering)
Decatur: Raegan Brown (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering), Jacob Crews (Bachelor of Arts), Zachary Gilman (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Griffin Miller (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Brandon Moye (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering), Dawn Paysinger (Master of Arts), Benjamin Peete (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Raven Thompson (Bachelor of Social Work), Abigail Tubbs (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Elkmont: David Frye (Master of Arts), Ryan Jobman (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering), Travis Riggs (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Falkville: Sydney Hughes (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Hartselle: Eric Coleman (Master of Fine Arts), Maggie Crow (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Aubree Cuip (Bachelor of Social Work), Jordan Pershin (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Jacob Ransom (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering), Riley Williamson (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Lester: Gentry Gilliam (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering)
Moulton: Alexandria Shelton (Bachelor of Science in Nursing)
Town Creek: Jordan Yarbrough (Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering)
Trinity: Allyson James (Bachelor of Science in Nursing)
• Steven Flanders of Decatur was named to Missouri State University's dean's list for fall 2020.
• Faith A. Young of Decatur graduated from Auburn University cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
• The following local residents were named to Calhoun Community College's president's and dean's lists for the fall 2020 semester.
President’s List
Ardmore: Grant Cheatham, Kaylei Duncan, William Hughes, Harrison Terry
Athens: Beda Ascencio Roman, Casie Braden, William Calatrello, Jim Callison, Faith Carpenter, Sean Croley, Davis Elliott, Kaitlyn Fleming, Ashley Ford, Jennifer Franklin, Alfonso Gallardo Romero, Sydney Hall, Ashley Jablonski, Margaret Jackson, Zachary Keene, Ryan Lamar, Kerri-Beth Loum, Noah Mcnatt, Emerald Neary, Leslena Ortiz, Teresa Perez, Hamilton Pressnell, Lela Richter, Anna Romero-Romero, William Romine, Candace Sanchez, Mikaila Segraves, Madison Tice, Michelle Trent, Anna Turner, David Upton, Corey Walker, Michael Watkins, Taylor White
Danville: Ireland Clark, Gabriel Hicks, Logan Laney
Decatur: Cameron Stephens, Clayton Barnett, Landon Cottingham, Addison Dillard, Baylee Dotson, Olivia Duran, Lee Edwards, Abigail Gray, Gary Gray, Andrew Hall, Makenna Henderson, Alexandria Holland, Conner Joy, Richard Long, Anna-Grace Nelson, Savannah Ogletree, Philip Parker, Peyton Posey, Colton Putman, Elizabeth Roe, Chasidy Shattles, Allison Smith, Erica Smith, Walker Smith, Jennifer Tidwell , Delroy Tulloch, Zachary West, Natatia Young
Elkmont: Madison Barnes, Britney Clem, Emily Harrison, Garrett Holland, Madison Rhineheimer, Cassidy Ridgeway, Alyssa Stanford, Chesney Widner
Eva: Thomas Prus
Falkville: Jakiya Brewer
Hartselle: Jabe Anderson, Erin Brown, Benjamin Caldwell, Mark Leynard Cera, Mikayla Hawkins, Caroline Hill, Michael Jordan, Michael Madison, Joy Marriott, Evan Prater, Andrew Rittman, Hailey Sartin, Easton Williamson, Olivia Wunch
Hillsboro: Emmalyn Hale
Lacey’s Spring: Philip Speegle
Moulton: Delanie Compton, Tori Crow, Zoey Kelley
Somerville: Mary Graben, Samuel Hickman, Hollee Mason, Elisabeth Miller, Maggie Parsons, Nickolas Perdue, Sawyer Vernon
Tanner: Samuel Barker
Town Creek: Eric Devaney
Trinity: Kristofer Holcomb, Abigail Letson, Emily Palmer, Adam Rolin
Dean’s List
Ardmore: Brooklynn Calder, Lizeth Perez
Athens: Cathrine Agent, Luis Ascencio, Danna Balderrama, Ashton Beverly, Myia Blackwell, Griffin Bryant, Westelle Coffy, Connor Collins, Brayden Cothren, Olivia Crouch, Caleb Doughty, Andrew Downs, Riley Finchum, Luis Garcia, Abigail Gooch, Brandon Grainger, Reagan Green, Guy Greenhaw, John Harrell, Heather Jackson, Annalise Jones, Ryland Kirk, Milton Leal Blas, Chimeng Lee, Victoria Moore, Shelby Norman, Lyndon O'Dell, Tyler Owen, Hannah Patterson, Sh'Mya Pointer, Miguel Ramos, Macy Rose, Kurtis Satterlee, Anna Schrimsher, Audra Stanford, Phillip Sulkowski, Jana Thomas, Tyler Thornton, Tatum Tielking, Kingsley Tucker, Briley Wallace, Kendall Williams, Emily Woodfin, Justin Wyatt
Danville: Hannah Heath, Jordan Morgan
Decatur: Hannia Bermejo, Mari Rian Boston, Mazie Boyers, Jacob Bragwell, Reanna Britting, Joe Canada, Mason Cantrell, Brinley Canuteson, Zere Carter, Sophia Castillo, Mauriene Clark, Halle Clinard, Heaven Clinton, Katherine Dellinger, Alize Dobson, Bethany Estes, Madisen Glenn, Tony Hardiman, Destinee Hargrove, Emily Hixon, Trent Holmes, Dylan Humphries, Cristian Isidoro, EnFynite Jennings, Trizel Johnson, Zachary Jones, John Keahey, Henry Krueger, Andrew Marshall, Mckendree Miller, Adrian Mostella, Kaitlyn O'Hara, John Papenburg, Kaitlyn Peevy, Russ Rogers, Julia Rudolph, Jenna Marie Sica, Alexandra Smith, Skyler Smith, Macee Thomas, Michelle Tineo, Ross Treloar, Andrew Walters, Cameron Watson, Jason Williams, Thantasia Wood, Wesley Woodard
Elkmont: Gabrielle Charles, Shannon Dison, Austin Funkhouser, Alexis Griffin, William Lewis, Madison Pepper, Samuel Pugh, Mason Rich, Joshua Schrimsher
Falkville: William Waddell
Hartselle: Breanna Alexander, Larissa Allen, Caitlin Bryson, Mathew Campbell, Whitney Carlock, Rodney Clemons, Emily Cowart, Hank Davis, Lillie Dobbins, Matthew Franks, Angel Frontine, Sean Hassler, Cade Hendrickson, Leah Kolb, Alex Linton, Victoria McClure, Lexi Miller, Stephanie Montgomery, Jaron Pierce, David Randolph, Lily Sawyer, Thomas Wallace, Evan Wright, Makenzie Mintzer
Hillsboro: Alexis Berryman, Katherine Garrett
Lacey’s Spring: Connor Hall, Aubree Maze, Ashley Brand, Jordan Flack, Breann White
Lester: Levi Jackson
Moulton: Tyler Cartee, Brandom Dunn, Zackary Dutton, Kiley Gardner, James Griffis, Hayden Hagen, Easton Hazen, Caedmon Jones, Jackie Proctor
Priceville: Nathaniel Sullivan
Somerville: Tana Collier, Nicholas Crouch, Victoria Moore
Tanner: Emily Amaya
Town Creek: Laney Jeffreys, Jared Travnicek
Trinity: Tanner Adair, Trace Adair, Clara Bushnell, Chanler Callahan, Zoe Hill, Joanna Johnston, Ashlee Jones, Donald Lawrence, Jacob Owens, Erika Romero-Mendoza, James Terry, Elijah Waldrep
• Kendall T. Cotner of Hillsboro was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla. Cotner, a 2018 East Lawrence High graduate, is a computer science major.
• John Broussard of Athens, was named to Austin Peay State University's dean's list for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
— R. Sirvell Carter
