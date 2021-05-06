• The following local residents recently graduated from the University of Mississippi:
Athens: Brooklyn Shae Craig, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Parker Smith, Master of Arts in Sociology.
Danville: Avery Fowler Bowman, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Marketing Comm.
Decatur: Joseph Curtis Baker, Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Chinese; Bailey Brown Burleson, Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Spanish; Emma Caroline Gaddy, Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communication; Deterrian Lavon Shackelford, Doctor of Education.
Hartselle: Elizabeth Glenn McCutcheon, Bachelor of Engineering in General Engineering.
Somerville: Anna Leigh McLemore, Juris Doctor.
• Justin McCleskey of Decatur and Avery McCutcheon of Athens were inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa at the University of Alabama.
• Wallace State students Alexis Williams of Hartselle and Murl Sims of Danville are Wallace State Community College’s 2021 All-Alabama Academic Team Scholars. Both Williams and Sims are Danville High graduates.
• Joan Lang of Somerville was awarded the UAH Super Scholar Transfer Scholarship during Gadsden State Community College's Honors Day program.
• Johnny Benson of Athens worked for Altec Industries, Inc. through the University of Alabama's Cooperative Education Program for fall 2020.
• Ashley Terry of Moulton was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Alabama.
— R. Sirvell Carter
