• Abigail Hollis of Athens took part in Troy University's Study Abroad program during the spring/summer semester. Hollis studied in Puerto Rico as part of the Study Spanish in Puerto Rico program.
• Furman University student Lida Orr of Decatur graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting. Orr's is the daughter of Lida W. Orr and Arthur S. Orr Sr.
— R. Sirvell Carter
