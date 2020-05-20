Lawrence County
The Lawrence school board terminated the teaching contracts of Victoria Jackson, pre-K teacher at East Lawrence Elementary, and Tevin Terry, science teacher at Lawrence County High School. Both are effective Friday.
The board approved the retirement of Vera Stanley, East Lawrence Middle School teacher, effective Nov. 1, and the resignation of Tara McAbee, countywide special education teacher, effective Friday.
The board also hired Justin Henley as a physical education teacher at Hatton High.
Teachers transferred were Alisa Pinkard, countywide special education based at Moulton Middle to Lawrence County Disability Center; Jennifer Ward, countywide special education based at East Lawrence High to Hatton High; Mollie Killen, Moulton Middle to Hatton Elementary; and Katina Crowden, Speake School to Moulton Elementary.
The board's next meeting is 4 p.m. June 1.
Hartselle
Hartselle Intermediate School was certified as one of 84 schools as a National School of Character, according to a national group promoting character development. It was one of four schools in the state to receive the honor.
Character.org made the announcement last week.
The other Alabama schools to be certified were Huntington Place Elementary and Walker Elementary School, both of Northport, and Vestavia Hills Elementary at Cahaba Heights.
College news
• Karis Matthews of Athens recently graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Matthews was also named to the president's list for the spring semester. To qualify for the Bob Jones University president's list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher GPA for the semester.
• Erin Matthews of Athens, a sophomore studio art major, was also named to Bob Jones University's president's list.
• DeAnte Terrell Griffith of Athens recently graduated from Huntingdon College's Traditional Day Program with a Bachelor of Arts in exercise science.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.