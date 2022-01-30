• Decatur residents Ronald Fletcher (dean's list) and Samantha Parker (honor roll) received recognition for their academic achievements during the Bethel University fall 2021 semester.
• Riley Carey Fox of Decatur was named to the University of Iowa dean's list for the 2021 fall semester. Carey Fox is a third year student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in music.
• Ashlee Welch of Athens was named to Elmhurst University's fall 2021 dean's list.
• Haley Campbell of Athens earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication during Valdosta State University's fall 2021 commencement.
— R. Sirvell Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.