• The following local residents were named to the University of Alabama spring 2021 dean’s and president’s lists:
Athens: Presley Baggett (dean’s list), Sydney Ballew (president’s list), Bryant Barkley (dean’s list), Johnny Benson (dean’s list), Brooklyn Berthiaume (president’s list), Mary Bunnell (dean’s list), Caleb Carroll (dean’s list), Christian Castleberry (dean’s list), Nicholas Clayton (dean’s list), Dakota Cox (president’s list), Kendall Davenport (president’s list, Madelyn Farmer (dean’s list), Sophie Greenhaw (dean’s list), Jacob Haythorn (dean’s list), Griffin Holt (dean’s list), Haleigh Lankster (dean’s list), Caroline Medlen (president’s list), Haley Morgan (president’s list), Sierra (president’s list), Carson Nelson (dean’s list), Michael Pasqualotto (dean’s list), Emma Preston (dean’s list), Jenny Renfroe (dean’s list), Kennedi Shoulders (dean’s list), Braden Tuten (dean’s list), Justin Vincent (dean’s list), Nicholas Wachtel (dean’s list), Meredith Ward (dean’s list), Tyler Williams (dean’s list), Phoenix Marcova (dean’s list)
Danville: Kaylee Roche (president’s list)
Decatur: Bryce Balch (dean’s list), Savannah Blankenship (president’s list), Kendall Bramlett (president’s list), Yasmine Brown (dean’s list), Lynn Buckner (president’s list), Tegwen Buckner (dean’s list), Lauren Cagle (president’s list), Ann Chappell (president’s list), Donnie Cowan (president’s list), Jonathan Dashner (dean’s list), Mary DeCurtins (dean’s list), Jordan Eady (president’s list), Hali (president’s list), Andrew Engle (president’s list), Bailey Founds (dean’s list), Victoria Frost (dean’s list), Grace Fuller of Decatur (dean’s list), Elizabeth Greenwell (president’s list), Caroline Gregory (president’s list), Mary Gregory (dean’s list), Preston Grover (dean’s list), Kayli Harris (dean’s list), Mary Helms (president’s list), Lily Holland (dean’s list), Emily Hunt (president’s list), Samuel Jones (dean’s list), Samuel Jones (dean’s list), Karsyn Lemley (dean’s list), Misty Lemmond (dean’s list), Mason Lentz (president’s list), Trace Lentz (dean’s list), Nolan Light (dean’s list), Ashley Little (dean’s list), Mishay Long (president’s list), Spencer Lott (president’s list), Annabelle May (dean’s list), Joseph May (president’s list), Joshua May (dean’s list), Justin McCleskey (president’s list), Melvin McDaniel (dean’s list), Lauren McGillick (president’s list), Hope Moebes (dean’s list), Hollie Nelson (dean’s list), Rachel Poovey (president’s list), Cole Reynolds (president’s list), Haley Reynolds (president’s list), Kelsey Self (dean’s list), Hillary Strong (dean’s list), Julia Sturges (president’s list), Tamyra Tidwell (president’s list), Joshua Topliss (dean’s list), Lauren Vermeire (dean’s list), Anna-Quinn Weaver (dean’s list), Lucy Weirich (president’s list), Marie Winchester (dean’s list), Mary Beggs (dean’s list)
Elkmont: Taylor Brewer (president’s list), Ellen Davis (president’s list), Kenneth Wilhelm (dean’s list), Tabitha Williams (dean’s list), Magan Smith (dean’s list)
Eva: Audrey Woodruff (president’s list), John Woodruff (president’s list)
Hartselle: Davis Bates (dean’s list), Samantha Bennett (dean’s list), Hannah Bevis (dean’s list), Jordan Carmack (dean’s list), Laney Davis (dean’s list), Liam Davis (dean’s list), Ethan Ellis (dean’s list), Donna Ferguson (president’s list), Robert Godsey (dean’s list), Jordan Hale (president’s list), Chloe Holladay (dean’s list), Arianna Jackson (dean’s list), Ashton Johnson (dean’s list), Sierra Keith (dean’s list), Kaley Loyd (dean’s list), Mckenzie Moore (dean’s list), Shelby Moore (dean’s list), Larsen Murphy (president’s list), Marc Pettus (president’s list), Trevor Southers (dean’s list), Logan Sparkman (president’s list), Joshua Speed (dean’s list), Greyson Taylor (dean’s list), Alix Terry (dean’s list), Ashlyn Ward (dean’s list), Walter Shelton (president’s list)
Hillsboro: Katherine Denham (president’s list), Sarah Sawyer (president’s list)
Lacey’s Spring: Avalee Bean (president’s list), Morgan Wurster (president’s list), James Overstreet (president’s list), Molly Reese (dean’s list)
Lester: William Blankenship (dean’s list), Brody Gilliam (dean’s list), Raina Hooie (president’s list), Reilly Hooie (president’s list)
Moulton: Matthew Cooper (president’s list), Emma Givens (president’s list), Laura Lunsford (dean’s list), Lillie Mccullough (dean’s list), Maggie Ray (president’s list), Ashley Terry (president’s list)
Somerville: Ashleigh-Marie Abercrombie (president’s list), Bobbie Mason (president’s list), Jessica White (president’s list)
Tanner: Victoria Mitchell (dean’s list), Kailynn Pressnell (dean’s list)
Town Creek: Dalton Counts (dean’s list), Kylin Edwards (dean’s list)
Trinity: William Braidfoot (dean’s list)
Valhermoso Springs: Cameron Handley (president’s list)
• The following residents graduated from the University of Alabama following the spring 2021 semester:
Ardmore: Stephanie Baker (Master of Social Work)
Athens: Sydney Ballew (Bachelor of Science in Education), Caleb Carroll (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Kendall Davenport (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Brady Garris (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Jacob Haythorn (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Griffin Holt (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering), Callie Johnson (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Haleigh Lankster (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Avery McCutcheon (Bachelor of Arts), Caroline Medlen (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Brannon Morson (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Emily Moss (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences), Benjamin Noel (Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering), Kailynn Pressnell (Bachelor of Arts), Jacob Strain (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering), Mallory Underwood (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Danville: Jack Hart (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering), Carson Owens (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Decatur: Mary Beggs (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Bowen Burchel (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Benjamin Coggin (Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering), Taylor Davis (Doctor of Philosophy), Madeline Donna (Master of Science), Hali Echols (Bachelor of Science in Education), Elizabeth Greenwell (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Emily Hunt (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Elizabeth Iniguez (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Regine Jackson (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Jeffery Kirkland (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Alec Marks (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Justin McCleskey (Bachelor of Arts), Jacob McKelvy (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Hollie Nelson (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Miracle Osborne (Master of Business Administration), Haley Reynolds (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Anna-Quinn Weaver (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Bennett Werling (Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering)
Elkmont: Taylor Brewer (Bachelor of Arts), Tabitha Williams (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Hartselle: Austin Blackmon (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Jackson Broadfoot (Master of Science), Brittany Hardy (Bachelor of Arts), Challie Johnson (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Michael Milner (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering), Sara Perrin (Bachelor of Social Work), Marsena Sharp (Master of Social Work), Madison Slaten (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering), Miranda Smith (Doctor of Education)
Hillsboro: Drennan Holliday (Bachelor of Music), Haley Hutto (Bachelor of Arts)
Moulton: Matthew Cooper (Bachelor of Arts), Chase Ligon (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering), Anna Louallen (Master of Public Health), Ashley Terry (Bachelor of Arts)
Lester: Reilly Hooie (Bachelor of Arts)
Somerville: Brandon Mclemore (Master of Arts), Joseph Thompson (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
• Deborah Fontanez of Athens was named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute's spring 2021 dean's list.
— R. Sirvell Carter
