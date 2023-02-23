• The following local residents were named to the fall semester 2022 president's and dean's lists at The University of Alabama:
Ardmore: Jaxon Bannister (dean's list), Kaylei Duncan (president's list)
Athens: Vivienne Allen (dean's list), Kristen Beasley (dean's list), Ella Black (president's list), William Calatrello (dean's list), Christian Castleberry (dean's list), Brooklynn Coleman (dean's list), Katherine Crews (president's list), Madelyn Farmer (dean's list), Sophie Greenhaw (president's list), Tannon Griggs (dean's list), Dalton Hall (dean's list), Miranda Haynes (dean's list), Connor Haythorn (dean's list), Connor Higgins (president's list), Emma Holland (dean's list), Brebhinn Holt (president's list), Kadence Jackson (dean's list), Allie Johnson (dean's list), Jon Kiep (dean's list), Ian Martin (dean's list), Jena-Blair McDonald (dean's list), Ashlynn McMahan (dean's list), Lucille Mccurry (president's list), Olivia Mccurry (president's list), Haley Morgan (president's list), Breelyn Phillips (dean's list), Jenny Renfroe (dean's list), Hannah Roberts (president's list), Ella Romine (dean's list), Caroline Scarbel (president's list), Davis Seibert (dean's list), Kennedi Shoulders (dean's list), Elizabeth Spaulding (president's list), Marilyn Swint (president's list), Cecilia Toscano (dean's list), Nicholas Wachtel (dean's list), Anne Ward (president's list)
Danville: Kaylee Roche (dean's list)
Decatur: Katherine Barnett (dean's list), Savannah Blankenship (dean's list), Kendall Bramlett (dean's list), Mackinley Bramlett (dean's list), Jamie Brown (dean's list), Tegwen Buckner (president's list), Alyson Burroughs (dean's list), Ashleigh Burroughs (dean's list), Lauren Cagle (president's list), Seaborn Chappell (dean's list), Lily Clowers (dean's list), Rachel Crow (president's list), Mary DeCurtins (dean's list), Jonathan Folger (president's list), Marley Froscello (dean's list), Victoria Frost (president's list), Mary Gregory (dean's list), Stuart Hall (president's list), Brina Harden (president's list), Nicole Harris (president's list), Hudson Hatfield (president's list), Mary Helms (president's list), Jayla Horne (dean's list), Lauren Hudson (dean's list), Mary Jackson (president's list), Alexandria Joseph (dean's list), Kameron Kirby (dean's list), Mason Lentz (president's list), Tyler Littlejohn (dean's list), Spencer Lott (president's list), Joshua Martin (dean's list), Joshua May (dean's list), Hope Moebes (dean's list), Cooper Murphree (dean's list), Addison Nails (president's list), John Peters (president's list), Makayla Pointer (dean's list), Michael Poovey (president's list), Malana Power (dean's list), Cole Reynolds (president's list), Lucy Sedlak (dean's list), Xiran Shu (president's list), Cade Smith (president's list), Bentlee Speegle (dean's list), Abbey Stephens (dean's list), John Sturges (president's list), Julia Sturges (president's list), Emilia Suggs (dean's list), Tamyra Tidwell (dean's list), Cassandra Truitt (president's list), Adriana Valladares (dean's list), Elaine Weirich (president's list), Kathryn Harris (dean's list), Grace Higdon (dean's list)
Elkmont: Bailee Grisham (dean's list), Mandie Sanders (dean's list), Kenneth Wilhelm (president's list), Magan Smith (president's list)
Eva: Robert Johnson (dean's list), Audrey Woodruff (president's list), John Woodruff (president's list)
Falkville: Kelsey Crow (dean's list), James Garner (president's list), Laney Hulsey (dean's list)
Hartselle: Davis Bates (dean's list), Emilee Boster (president's list), Nia Brewer (dean's list), Emma Broadfoot (president's list), Jordan Carmack (president's list), Joshua Carmack (president's list), Brinkley Cottingham (dean's list), Natalie Dalrymple (dean's list), Jacob Garrison (president's list), Robert Godsey (president's list), Jordan Hale (president's list), Connor Hughes (president's list), Arianna Jackson (president's list), Gavin Jared (dean's list), Aydrian Legree (dean's list), Nolan Light (dean's list), Maggie Mccleskey (president's list), Julya Mcminemon (president's list), Johnston Murphy (dean's list), Larsen Murphy (dean's list), John Orr (dean's list), Peyton Owens (dean's list), Dylan Peek (dean's list), Elizabeth Pettus (president's list), Marc Pettus (president's list), Braxton Quattlebaum (president's list), Jacob Ryan (president's list), Walter Shelton (president's list), Greyson Taylor (president's list), Eli Terry (president's list), Colby Widner (dean's list), Alexis Williams (president's list), Easton Williamson (dean's list), Riley Wood (dean's list), Mary Wooten (dean's list), Alia Wright (president's list)
Lacey's Spring: Avalee Bean (president's list), Brennan Davis (dean's list), James Overstreet (president's list)
Lester: Jack Cornelius (dean's list)
Mooresville: James McCrary (president's list)
Moulton: Delanie Compton (president's list), Wheeler Knight (dean's list), Kathrine Phillips (dean's list), Madelyn Ray (president's list), Maggie Shelton (president's list), Patricia Smith (president's list)
Somerville: Timothy Dial (dean's list), Lauren McKee (president's list)
Tanner: Abigail Dempsey (dean's list)
Town Creek: Matthew Letson (president's list)
Trinity: Chandler James (president's list)
• Adeline M. Metzger (president's list) and Tucker J. Stockman (president's list), both of Athens, and Hannah Bradford Reed (president's list) and William Conner McKee (dean's list), both of Hartselle, were named to honors lists at Southern Miss for the fall 2022 semester.
• Paul Hughes of Somerville graduated from Bismarck State College with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Electric Power Technology in fall 2022.
• Connor Haythorn of Athens has been elected to serve on The University of Alabama 2023 Interfraternity Council as Vice President of Recruitment.
— R. Sirvell Carter
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.