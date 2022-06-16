• Demi Ellis of Athens graduated from Wallace Community College during the 2021-22 academic year.
• The following local residents were named to Jacksonville State University's dean's list for their outstanding academic performance in Spring 2022:
Ardmore: Luke Hogan, Chloe Collins, Brayan Guevara
Danville: Katie Slayton, Colby Crowder
Decatur: Mary Livingston, Kendall Swoope
Hartselle: Samantha Drake
Lacey's Spring: Shyan Jennings
• The following local residents were named to the spring 2022 president's list at Jacksonville State University:
Ardmore: Grant Cheatham
Athens: Arcadia Lopez, Luke Haymon
Courtland: Kaitlyn Letson
Decatur: Heidi Hughes, Ethan Ward, Mellisa Medina, Caroline Jones
Eva: Andrew Carroll
Hartselle: Stevi Eldred, Caleb Simmons, Walker Young
Lacey's Spring: Alexandra Brown
Moulton: Morgan Carroll, Mackenzie Sandlin
Town Creek: Nissi Clingan
• The following local residents have been named to Samford University's dean's list for the spring 2022 semester:
Athens: Charles Morrison, William Lawrence
Decatur: Meredith Nichols, Grace Burleson, Lauren Jones, Meredith Lindsay, Kruti Patel
Hartselle: Mildred Evans, Brianna Veal, Connor Loyd, McKenna Wright, Juliet Bryant
Lacey's Spring: Lucas Kennemer
Lester: Elayna Navas
Somerville: Raegan Jenkins
• Decatur High School students Vivian Blakely, Addie Nails and John Wesley Peters, UA Early College enrollees during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama, were named to the director's list with an academic record of 3.6 (or higher). The director's list recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program.
• The following local residents were included on Harding University's dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester:
Athens: Sophie Glover, a senior studying accounting; Abbey Williams, a sophomore studying advertising; Hannah Grace Williams, a senior studying communication sciences and disorders; Bonnie Cundiff, a sophomore studying health studies
Decatur: Ashley Roberts, a senior studying nursing; Caroline Grover, a sophomore studying English
Falkville: Gracie Hamlett, a junior studying elementary education
Hartselle: TJ Brown, a sophomore studying theatre education
• Mg Anderson of Athens, an Integrated Health Science major, has been named to Kennesaw State University's spring 2022 dean's list.
• Steven Flanders of Decatur was named to Missouri State University's spring 2022 dean's list.
