• Caleb Matthews, a freshman premed/predent major from Athens, was named to Bob Jones University's Fall 2020 President's List. The list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher GPA for the semester.
• Collin Elkins of Moulton was named to Northwest Mississippi Community College's Vice President's List for the Fall 2020 semester. The list includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.50 to 3.74 average in a four-point system.
• Rebecca Hall of Decatur was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Auburn University.
• Samantha Parker of Decatur was named to Bethel University's College of Arts & Sciences and College of Health Sciences Fall Semester 2020 Honor Roll. To qualify for the Honor Roll, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a C.
— R. Sirvell Carter
