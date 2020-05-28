• Marc McLendon of Decatur recently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in management, marketing from Berry College.
• Elizabeth Matthews, a freshman nursing major from Decatur, was named to the Bob Jones University dean's list for the spring semester. The dean's list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 GPA during the semester.
• Decatur resident Ella Witt, a Northeastern University student majoring in journalism/political science, was recently named to the university's dean's list for the spring semester. To achieve the dean's list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality GPA of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career.
• Camron Reedus of Decatur recently earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Angelo State University.
• Erin Alanna Neil of Decatur earned a Master of Arts degree in intelligence and security studies from The Citadel.
• Callie Grace Horne of Athens and Avery Fowler Bowman of Danville were recently named to the Ole Miss spring honor roll lists, including Dean's Honor Roll.
• The following local residents were named to the spring Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll, at Ole Miss.
Athens: Jacqueline Rebecca Blakesley, Harriet Swann Shelly
Hartselle: Elizabeth Glenn McCutcheon, Taylor Gray Northcutt, Emeri Rose Nosal, Meredith Courtney Sides, Landon Lee Terry, Kylie Brooke Wright
Lacey's Spring: Brigitte Leila Reed
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
• The following Decatur residents were named to the Berea College spring dean's list: Eduardo Alvarez-Esparza, Osiel Gonzalez, Selena Romero, Martha Salinas Velasquez and Maribel Vergara.
A student is named to the dean's list who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. For the Spring 2020 term, the number of credits was reduced to three in light of the campus closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
— R. Sirvell Carter
