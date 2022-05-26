• Kenneth Flemons of Somerville graduated from the University of North Georgia Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
• Local residents who received scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year from Wallace State Community College include:
Athens: Braeden Harrison (Athletic)
Decatur: Korey Bueto (Fine & Performing Arts); Alana Griffin (Phi Theta Kappa); Nash Rippen (Athletic); Ava Solomon (Fine & Performing Arts)
Eva: Nicholas Benefield (Presidential); Anna Frost (Allied Health); Brayden Myres (Academic Excellence); Nathan Petersen (Allied Health)
Falkville: Brandon Bryan (Applied Technology); Grayton Green (Presidential); Kendall Harbison (Athletic); Preston Williams (Presidential)
Hartselle: Alyssa Berry (Athletic); Megan Dawson (Presidential); Sierra Free (Applied Technology); Jordan Pepper (Academic Excellence); Johnathan Ryan (Academic Excellence);
Lester: Faith Craig (Presidential)
Somerville: Hannah Clark (Presidential); Kaydee Roden (Fine & Performing Arts)
Town Creek: Allie Martin (Leadership)
• Caroline Bachus and Elizabeth Bangson, both of Athens, achieved the dean's list at Belmont University for the spring 2022 semester.
• University of Alabama students Samuel Watson of Laceys Spring and Channler Smith of Town Creek received Fulbright Program Awards.
• Colby B. Hutto of Trinity was named to the Chancellor's Honor roll with High Honors at UT-Martin.
• Brigitte Reed of Laceys Spring (majoring in Chinese and Psychology) and Annalaura Swinea of Decatur (majoring in International Studies) were named to the spring 2022 Dean's Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi.
— R. Sirvell Carter
