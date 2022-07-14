• The following local residents were recognized at Freed-Hardeman University for being named to the school's president's and dean's lists for the spring 2022 semester:
Athens: Mikayla Behel (president's list) is earning Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Abigail Boggs (president's list) is earning Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jolie Green (president's list) is earning Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Whitney Goode (dean's list) is earning Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with Concentration in Elementary Education; Kennedy Jewell (dean's list) is earning Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
Town Creek: Katya Rutherford (dean's list) is earning Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.
Trinity: Anna Barker (president's list) is earning Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with Concentration in Elementary Education.
• Katya Rutherford of Town Creek graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work from Freed-Hardeman University.
• Wheaton College student Matt Durbin of Decatur was named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.
• Elizabeth McMahan of Decatur will serve as a Student Government Association Senator at Troy University during the 2022-23 academic year at the Troy Campus. McMahan was elected during the spring 2022 semester and will represent East District of On-Campus Housing.
• Emily Edelman of Athens (University of Montevallo), Faith Frost of Decatur (The University of Alabama) and Audrey Woodruff (The University of Alabama) and John Woodruff, (The University of Alabama), both of Eva, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
• Srishti Garg of Decatur earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for spring 2022 at the Georgia Tech. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• Marilyn Bain Sample of Decatur received a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude from Washington and Lee
— R. Sirvell Carter
