• Michelle Dees of Athens, a J.F. Drake State Technical College student, was recognized as one of the 2021 HBCU Scholars by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This program recognizes 86 undergraduate, graduate and professional students for their accomplishments in academics, leadership, civic engagement and more.
• McKenzie Dahlke and Heather Woollard, both of Athens, and Lauren Thompson of Decatur have been named to Troy University's chancellor's list for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2020-21 academic year. The summer semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 5 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
— R. Sirvell Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.