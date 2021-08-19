• The following local residents completed the requirements for graduation during the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2020-21 academic year.
Athens: Anna Blagburn
Decatur: Karol Dobbs
Laceys Spring: Laurel Hatfield
Lester: Abigail McLemore
— R. Sirvell Carter
