• The following local residents were awarded degrees at Jacksonville State University's fall 2020 commencement: Kelsey Bell of Hartselle, BSRT in Respiratory Therapy; Nesha Bittler of Eva, BSN in Nursing; Imiuri Garner of Moulton, BSN in Nursing; and David Rector of Decatur, BS in Sport Management and Recreation Studies.
• The following local residents at Jacksonville State University made the Honors List in fall 2020:
Ardmore: Chloe Collins, President's List, music major; Abbey Breland, President's List, nursing major
Athens: Luke Haymon, President's List, music major; Tyler Pressnell, President's List, computer science major; Reagan McKelvey, Dean's List, forensic investigation/undecided major
Courtland: Kaitlyn Letson, President's List, criminal justice major
Danville: Haley Miller, Dean's List, music major
Decatur: Chantler Jones, Dean's List, biology major; Heidi Hughes, Dean's List, art major; Manoj Sharma, President's List, accounting major; Hailey Lee, Dean's List, English major; Mary Livingston, Dean's List, forensic investigation/undecided major; Kate Johnson, Dean's List, nursing major; Derrick Adams, Dean's List, integrated studies major; Caroline Jones, President's List, exercise science/wellness major; Zachary Johnson, Dean's List, exercise science/wellness major; Jackson Hall, Dean's List, biology major
Falkville: Makenzie Hill, President's List, family and consumer sciences major; Andrew Carroll, President's List, music major
Hartselle: Samantha Drake, Dean's List, drama major; Alexis Wilbanks, Dean's List, psychology major; Walker Young, President's List, undecided-management major
Lacey's Spring: Alexandra Brown, Dean's List, sport management and recreation studies major
Lester: Levi Pipes, Dean's List, communication major
Moulton: Marlow Harrison, Dean's List, nursing-undecided major
• Decatur's Carson Campbell, a freshman in the Townsend School of Music, was named to Mercer University's president's list for the fall semester.
• Haley Campbell of Athens was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Valdosta State University.
• Adeline M. Metzger of Athens was named to the president’s list at the University of Southern Mississippi for the 2020 fall semester.
• Jackson Breedlove of Decatur and Laura Lane of Falkville were named to Mississippi College's dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
• Parker Nichols of Decatur was named to the fall 2020 president's list at Mississippi College.
• Tierra Naja Thatch of Athens has been named a JSU Ambassador for 2020-2021. As the official student hosts of Jacksonville State University, the Ambassadors foster positive experiences for all who visit campus.
— R. Sirvell Carter
