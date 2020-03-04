Freed-Hardeman honors
The following local residents were named to the fall Freed-Hardeman University dean's and president's lists:
• Emma Kate Garrett of Decatur (dean's List) is majoring in nursing.
• Laiken Page of Decatur (dean's list) is majoring in marketing.
• Cade Pressnell of Decatur (dean's list) is majoring in history.
• Colt Montgomery of Moulton (president's list) is majoring in criminal justice.
• Caleb Dunaway of Somerville (dean's list) is majoring in communication (public relations).
• Katya Rutherford of Town Creek (dean's List) is majoring in social work.
Full-time students who achieve a 3.40 GPA are named to the dean's list. To be on the president's list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 GPA.
Other college honors
• Lida Orr of Decatur was named to the dean’s list at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, for the fall semester. The honor is awarded to full-time undergraduates who earn a GPA of at least 3.4 during the university’s fall and spring semesters. A sophomore, Orr is a 2018 graduate of Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, a Fellow of the Shucker Leadership Institute at Furman and is a Bell Tower Scholarship recipient at Furman.
• Camron Reedus of Decatur has been named to the Angelo State University Athletic Director's Honor Roll for his academic performance during the fall semester. To be eligible, students must post at least a 3.0 GPA for a semester or have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 during their time at ASU.
• Andrew Wynn of Athens was named to the fall dean's list at Kennesaw State University. Students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a GPA of at least 3.5 were named to the dean's list.
• Scott Johnston of Decatur was named a Hinds Community College President's Scholars for the spring and fall 2019 semesters. President's Scholars are those with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average.
• Kayla Twilley of Decatur and Hannah Hembree of Eva were named to the University of Montevallo's dean’s list for the fall semester. To make the dean's list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale and be a full-time student at the University.
• The following local residents were named to the University of Montevallo's president’s list for the fall semester: Grayson Bray and Kendra Crow, both of Hartselle; Shyan Flack of Lacey's Spring; and Lanie Bell of Somerville. To make the president's list, a student must earn at least a 3.8 GPA on a 4.0 scale and be a full-time student at the University.
• Maegan Malkmus of Hartselle has been named to the chancellor's list at Troy University for the fall semester/Term 2 of the 2019/2020 academic year. The chancellor's list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a GPA of 4.0.
• Sara Charles Kirkes of Decatur was named to the University of Southern Mississippi's president’s lists for the fall semester. The president's list includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 GPA (all As).
• Trevecca Nazarene University has named Brianna Wallace of Hartselle to the dean's list for the fall semester. To be named to the dean's list, undergraduates must attain a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale. Traditional undergraduates must be enrolled full-time, while non-traditional undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours between July 1 and December 31, 2019.
• Lillian Reeves of Moulton was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the dean's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
• Otis Robinson of Courtland was named to the University of the Cumberlands dean's list for the fall semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and be in good academic standing.
Samford dean's list
The following local residents were named to the fall semester dean's list at Samford University:
Athens: Rachel Brinkley, Zacchaeus Hampton, Seth Harris, William Lawrence, Kaylee Stanfield
Decatur: Ashlee Bolton, Grace Burleson, Ellie Evans, Grace Johnson, Olivia Tapscott
Hartselle: Lauren Cummins, Cassie Powell
Lacey's Spring: Alexander Duykers
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 GPA out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
— R. Sirvell Carter
