• Calhoun Community College’s recognized it's Top 10 Most Outstanding Students for 2021-22 during the college's Honors Day program last week.
The Top 10 students honorees are: Celeste Adair, Pre-Engineering major, Trinity; Natalia Ceciliano Martinez, Chemistry major, Huntsville; Josh Couch, dual enrollment student, Huntsville; Destini Grant, Social Work major, Madison; Megan Holbrook, Visual Communications major, Decatur; Vuong Nguyen, Advanced Manufacturing and Electrical Technology major, Madison; Courtney Nuckols, Nursing major, Huntsville; Danielle Reed, Psychology major, Harvest; Katie Springer, Theatre major, Decatur; Chesney Widner, Mathematics major, Elkmont.
— Bayne Hughes
• Mishay Long of Decatur was selected as one of 50 students chosen for the new Blackburn Class of 2022 at The University of Alabama. The Blackburn Institute, a civic engagement and leadership organization at The University, selects a class of 50 new students each spring. As part of this new class, Mishay Long will be developed as a leader through the Institute's new student curriculum.
• Darby Moore of Athens, Shelton Givens of Moulton and Samantha Lightle of Hartselle were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Auburn University.
• Maggie Carter of Athens completed Troy University's Pathfinder Program during the spring 2022 semester. The Pathfinder Program is a collaborative partnership between Career Services and Academic Advising designed to help students feel confident in their major and career path.
— R. Sirvell Carter
