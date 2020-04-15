● Halle Durand of Athens was named to the fall and spring 2019-20 dean's lists at Adelphi University. The dean's list comprises full-time students-registered for 12 or more credits, and who have completed at least nine graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester.
● Caroline Berry of Decatur was named to the chancellor's list for Term 3 at Troy University. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a GPA of 4.0 qualify for the chancellor's list. Term 3 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with students outside of Alabama and online.
● Michael Tyler of Elkmont was named to the provost's list for Term 3 at Troy University. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a GPA of at least 3.65 qualify for the provost's list. Term 3 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with students outside of Alabama and online.
