• Thomas Jerkins of Athens was named to University of the Cumberlands' fall 2021 dean's list.
• Maxwell Gardner and James Schomburg, both of Decatur, were named to Huntingdon College's Dean's List of Honors for the fall 2021 Day Program. Hagen Rouse of Lester was named to the Dean's List of High Honors.
• Jose Rivera-Gonzalez of Athens was named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Iowa Wesleyan University.
• Decatur residents Sreysros Meng, Cody Auen and Selena Romero each received a bachelor's degree from Berea College.
• Local residents named to Union University's fall 2021 honors lists include Anna Swindell (dean's list) of Decatur, and Elizabeth Halbrooks (president's list) and Emma Halverson (president's list), both of Hartselle.
— R. Sirvell Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.