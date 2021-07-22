• The following local residents were named to Calhoun Community College's spring 2021 president’s list:
Ardmore: Kaylei Michelle Duncan, Emma Lea Hall, William Alan Hughes, David Boyd Hursman, Lizeth Yamile Perez, Ruth Maureen Seibert
Athens: Luis Miguel Ascencio, William Henry Calatrello, Faith Catherine Carpenter, Michael William Cass, Brayden S. Cothren, Olivia Caroline Crouch, Katelin M. Dollar, Kaitlyn Rose Fleming, Ashley Grace Ford, Sydney Michelle Hall, Noah Chirstopher Mcnatt, Shelby Alexia Norman, Hamilton W. Pressnell, Lela Madison Richter, William L. Romine, Joseph Glenn Sewell, Payton Joseph Sherrill, Jana Michelle Thomas, Tanya Leigh Tucker, Anna Kay Turner, Alitra Dawn Upton, David Walker Upton
Decatur: Cameron John Stephens, Bobby C. Basden, Megan Brown, Brinley K. Canuteson, Zere Caden Carter, Sophia P. Castillo, Baylee Alanna Dotson, Christopher Lee Fagan, Gary D. Gray, Trent I. Holmes, Trizel Danielle Johnson, Julia Marie Kuti, Andrew Kyle Marshall, Elizabeth L. McMahan, Katie Elizabeth Springer, Jennifer Marie Tidwell, Gabriel Alanda Towns, Phillip Jason Wickwire, Lane C. Williams
Elkmont: Allison Paige Griffis, Emily Grace Harrison, Laura B. Magnusson, Ben David Riddle, Troy Alexander Simmons, Alyssa Dale Stanford, Chesney Havyn Widner
Eva: Thomas Lamar Prus
Falkville: Jakiya Imani Brewer
Hartselle: Jabe Zachary Anderson, Liam Michael Carlisle Bair, Caitlin Makenna Bryson, John Christopher Gentle, Wade Rowe Herron, Haoran Liu, William Wyatt Wright
Moulton: Delanie Emma Compton, Tori Jo Crow
Mount Hope: Lauren Ashley Daniel, Rayburn C. Daniel
Somerville: Mary Jenene Graben, Samuel Martin Hickman, Hollee JoAnne Mason , Hillery Parker, Caleb Scott Puckett
Tanner: Samuel Joseph Barker, Angel Rubio-Gutierrez
Trinity: Christopher Matthew Grimes, Kristofer Michael Holcomb, Joanna Jordan Johnston, James-Paul R. Kirby, Jacob Todd Owens, Adam P. Rolin
• Halle Durand of Athens has been named to Adelphi University's spring 2021 dean's list.
— R. Sirvell Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.