• Halle Durand of Athens, who majored in nursing, earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Summa Cum Laude and school honors at Adelphi University.
• Decatur residents Eduardo Alvarez-Esparza, Malena Leon Hidalgo, Ana Martinez-Mendoza, Selena Romero and Maribel Vergara were each named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Berea College.
• Stacey Nelson of Decatur received a Certificate in Congregational Leadership from the University of Dubuque.
• Madelyn Patterson of Decatur was named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Spring Hill College.
— R. Sirvell Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.