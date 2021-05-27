• Meredith Courtney Sides of Hartselle was recently named to the spring 2021 Dean's Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi.
• The following local residents were recently named to the spring 2021 Chancellor's Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi:
Athens: Callie Grace Horne
Danville: Avery Fowler Bowman
Decatur: Joseph Curtis Baker, Bailey Brown Burleson
Hartselle: Elizabeth Glenn McCutcheon, Emeri Rose Nosal
Harvest: Ameleigh Brooke Bippen
Lacey's Spring: Brigitte Leila Reed
• Jordan Muse of Moulton was recently named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2021 dean's list. The winter term runs from January to May.
• Alexys Hawkins and Erik Estrada Escobar, both of Decatur, McKenna Miller and Rhondda Melton, both of Athens, and Tina Torbert of Hartselle were recently named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2021 president's list.
• Francisca Arroyo of Hartselle and Joan Lang of Somerville were named as students recently earning membership into the Rho Rho Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Gadsden State Community College.
• Jenna Halbrooks and Madalynn Owen, both of Decatur, and Joan Lang of Somerville were named as to the spring 2021 president's list at Gadsden State Community College.
• Mallory Underwood of Athens, a member of the University of Alabama Women's Swim & Dive team majoring in Management, was named to the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll.
• Makayley Cain of Athens recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelor of Science.
— R. Sirvell Carter
