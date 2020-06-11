• Jack B. Francis of Decatur, an industrial systems and engineering doctoral student representing the Bagley College of Engineering, graduated from Mississippi State.
• Chandler Sparkman of Decatur graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Arts Management from College of Charleston.
• The following local residents graduated from The University of Alabama following the spring semester.
Ardmore: Savannah Bullard (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences), Hannah Ford (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences)
Athens: Sarah Besh (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Brennen Burrows (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering), Emma Cole (Bachelor of Science in Education), Patricia Glaze (Doctor of Education), Ivana Maclin (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Ryan Meeks (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Jonathan Noel (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering), Easton Reece (Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering), Miles Smith (Bachelor of Science in Education), Gregory Gray (Master of Arts), Joey Holdmeyer (Master of Business Administration), Davis Smallwood (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences)
Danville: Cassie Liles (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences)
Decatur: Abdul Rahman Barrie (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration0, Alyssa Brown (Master of Science), Benjamin Cooper (Bachelor of Music), Magdalene Cushing (Bachelor of Science), Jonathan Davidson (Master of Business Administration), Kourtney King (Bachelor of Arts), Scott Littrell (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Courtney Lowery (Bachelor of Arts), Alysa Sexton (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Kathryn Simpson (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Lauren Taylor (Master of Social Work), Jing Teng (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering), James Topliss (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering), Lauren Tucker (Bachelor of Science in Education), Andie Wall (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering), Victoria Waters (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Anna Nix (Bachelor of Science in Education), Noah Brechtel (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Diamones Spraggins (Bachelor of Science in Education), Lindsay Traynom (Master of Science in Nursing), Julie Mathis (Master of Business Administration), Erin Roberts (Master of Arts)
Elkmont: Savannah Kennedy (Master of Business Administration)
Falkville: Jarett Anders (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Aaron Estes (Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training), Emily Mickelson (Bachelor of Science in Education)
Hartselle: Seth Ballew (Bachelor of Science), Holly Blankenship (Bachelor of Social Work), Callie Garner (Master of Accountancy), Olivia Godsey (Bachelor of Science in Education), James McKelvy (Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering and Mechanics), Virginia Rieger (Bachelor of Arts), Isabelle Speed (Bachelor of Fine Arts), Cooper Wright (Master of Science), Shelby McClellan (Master of Science), Stephanie Ransom (Master of Arts)
Moulton: Anna Louallen (Bachelor of Science), Meghan Fagan (Master of Arts)
Tanner: Chadarius Townsend (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences)
Town Creek: Alexandria Gholston (Master of Arts), Jake Kerby (Master of Business Administration), Ashley Saint (Master of Social Work)
Trinity: Haley Bates (Master of Accountancy), Tiffani Jackson (Master of Social Work)
— R. Sirvell Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.