• The following local residents were named to the Fall Semester 2022 President’s List at Gadsden State Community College:
Decatur – Morgan Moseley, Madison Williams
Hartselle – Savannah Free, Mary Markham
Maegan Milligan of Moulton was named to the dean's list.
• A total of 501 students enrolled in UA Early College during fall semester 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the director's list with an academic record of 3.6 (or higher) including the following local students:
Ardmore: Rachel Haney (Athens Renaissance School)
Athens: Makenna Carl (Alabama Connections Academy), Avery Paysinger (Athens High School), Langley Redmill (Athens High School), Ella Russell (Athens High School)
Decatur: Hayden Howell (Priceville High School), Isabelle Priest (Austin High School)
Hartselle: Daniella Gordon (Priceville High School)
Mooresville: Chandler Sprader (Priceville High School)
• Jacksonville State University has announced its Emerging Scholars for fall 2022, honoring high school students who have earned a 3.5 GPA or higher while completing dual enrollment courses at the university. Local honorees include Shyann McKinney and Hannah Smith, both of Elkmont (Elkmont High School), Jada Mittag of Rogersville (Clements High School), Kadence Logston of Trinity (West Morgan High School) and Abigail Vincent of Ardmore (Ardmore High School).
• The following local students were named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Mississippi State University:
Ardmore: Cole Cheatham
Athens: Anna Jenkins
Decatur: Abigail Counts, Kira Williams, Nathaniel Roesener, Ian Jones, Brooke Smith, Maggie Holyoak, Camryn Banks
Elkmont: Hunter Brazeal
Eva: Annabeth Keel
Moulton: John McCormick
Town Creek: Brayden Flanagan, Laney Jeffreys
• Mississippi State University named the following local students among those who were named to the fall 2022 president's list:
Athens: Lucas Bates, Natalie Albritton, Lilli Zimmerman, Walker King, Helen Carter, Wyatt Howell
Decatur: Amelia Byars, Harley Carden, Shelby Casey, Maggie Phillips, Kaitlyn Wallace, Amelia McMahan, Katherine Nelson, Jacob Glenn, Avery Byars, Emma Wade, Grace Breuers
Elkmont: Morgan Watkins, Ella Keller
Falkville: Nathaniel MacDonald
Hartselle: Grace Braddock, Hannah Gregory, Maggie Guyse, Shelby Camron, Lauren Temples
Moulton: Cassidy Morris
Tanner: Jordyn Johnson
Trinity: Philip Haggard
• The University of Alabama listed the following local students as candidates to receive degrees:
Athens: Don Biggs (Master of Science), Joanna Ennis (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Jon Kiep (Bachelor of Science), Jena-Blair McDonald (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Ashlynn McMahan (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences), Sabrina Nix (Bachelor of Science), Kennedi Shoulders (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Danville: Sawyer Kelsoe (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering)
Decatur: Jordan Eady (Master of Accountancy), Preston Grover (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Mary Helms (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Anfernee Wallace (Bachelor of Arts), James Howell (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Brianna Matthews (Master of Science), Tessa Moody (Bachelor of Science), Jackson Parker (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Victoria Potter (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Lucy Weirich (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Elkmont: Norma Malone (Educational Specialist)
Hartselle: Hannah Bevis (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Robert Godsey (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Jordan Hale (Bachelor of Science), Arianna Jackson (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences), Trevor Southers (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering), Jacob Wasill (Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering)
Town Creek: Channler Smith (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering)
• Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the president's and dean's Lists for the fall 2022 semester. The following local residents were recognized:
Athens: Jolie Green (dean's list) is earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Mikayla Behel (president's list) is earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Abigail Boggs (president's list) is earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Whitney Goode (president's list) is earning a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with Concentration in Elementary Education.
Decatur: Clara Powel (dean's list) is earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing. Emma Garrett (president's list) is earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Analytics.
Hartselle: Ruth Johnson (dean's list) is earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in Financial Planning.
• The local Troy University students who completed the requirements for graduation during the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2022-23 academic year include:
Athens: Abigail Hollis, Angela Mangone, Cameron Tribble
Decatur: Ella Sanders
Hartselle: Danielle Estrada, Hilton Anderson, Claire Grammer, Allie Lanier
Moulton: Anna Ferguson
• Natalie Huber of Decatur earned a place on Furman University's dean's list for the 2022 fall semester.
R. Sirvell Carter
