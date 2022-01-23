• Jennifer Rhodes of Hartselle, majoring in theatre studies and American Sign Language-deaf studies at Maryville College, made the fall 2021 dean's list.
• Kathy Stults of Hartselle received a Doctorate of Education, Educational Leadership from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution's fall semester.
• Kenneth Flemons of Somerville made the fall 2021 dean's list at the University of North Georgia.
• Eduardo Alvarez-Esparza and Maribel Vergara, both of Decatur, were named to Berea College's fall 2021 dean's list.
• The following local residents were named to Austin Peay State University's dean's list for academic achievement during the fall 2021 terms:
Athens: John Broussard, Trinity Mobley, Haley Patterson
Decatur: James Shackelford
• Colby B. Hutto of Trinity was named to University of Tennessee at Martin's fall 2021 chancellor’s honor roll with honors. To be eligible for the chancellor’s honor roll, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) GPA based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the chancellor’s honor roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
• Kevin Sanders of Trinity, received a Doctor of Philosophy, Agricultural Education, from Iowa State University in December.
• Matthew Durbin of Decatur was named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Wheaton College.
• The following local residents were named to Southern New Hampshire University's fall 2021 dean's and president's lists:
Decatur: Erik Estrada Escobar (president's list), Anthony East (president's list)
Elkmont: Chelsey Hargrove (president's list)
Hartselle: Samantha Nitz (dean's list), Tina Torbert (president's list),
Laceys Spring: Melissa Smith (president's list)
• Hunter Craig Little of Hartselle was named to Northeast Mississippi Community College's fall 2021 vice president's list.
• Decatur's Hannah Cohn and Madalynn Owen (president's list) and Savanah Free of Hartselle (dean's list) were named to fall 2021 honors lists at Gadsden State Community College.
• Elizabeth Bangson of Athens and Olivia Patterson of Hartselle achieved the dean's list at Belmont University for the fall 2021 semester.
• Christopher Carden of Tanner has been named to Campbellsville University's dean's list for fall 2021.
• Carson Campbell of Decatur, a sophomore in the School of Music, was named to Mercer University's fall 2021 president's list.
• Steven Flanders, of Decatur was named to Missouri State University's fall 2021 dean's list.
— R. Sirvell Carter
