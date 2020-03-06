--
GRADUATES
--
Western Governors University
• Richard Childers of Hartselle has earned a Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction degree.
• Charles Hodges of Tanner has earned a Bachelor of Science, Cybersecurity and Information Assurance degree.
--
Freed-Hardeman University
• Ben Wood of Decatur graduated with a Bachelor of Science in physical science/pre-engineering.
--
WALLACE STATE HONORS LISTS
The following students were named to the president’s and dean’s lists for the fall semester:
--
President's List
Athens: Carmen Haney
Danville: Thomas Poe
Decatur: Douglas Bowling
Eva: Aleah Brown, Kayla Garretson, Josie Petersen, Jessie Privett, Te'a Seely, Rachel Wilson, Logan Yancy
Falkville: Kaitlin Harding, Benjamin Lane, Nathaniel MacDonald, Courtney Pepper, Amy Ward
Hartselle: Stephanie Frye, Makayla Henderson, Allison Hogan, Dylan Krohe, Gabrielle Legg, Meredith Madison Simpson, Anna Mathis, Allison Mayfield, Jacob Skaggs, Abbey Vinzant, Alexis Williams
Harvest: Arlinda Wheat
Lacey's Spring: Mathew Ary, Cassandra Knytych
Madison: Erin Chambliss, Bethany Lusk
Moulton: Maggie Graham, Hunter Smith
--
Dean's List
Ardmore: Jennifer McJunkins
Athens: Slaton Black, Madison Hughes, Kolter Lindsay, Emrey-Rae McGill
Danville: Autumn Byrum, Kaleb Godbee, Murl Sims, Whitney Stansbury
Decatur: Kimberly Arnold, Benjamin Behm, Sarah Burnett, Jonathon Clement, Brandi West,
Eva: Madisen Adams, Henslee Brindley, Haley Earwood, Wyatt Holmes, Leslie McNeal, Joseph Richards, Chelsi Smith
Falkville: Jordan Hinkle, Laney Hulsey, Dallas Ohsner, Chandler Reese, Alexis Weeks, Abbie Yancy
Hartselle: Dylan Barbee, Connor Burks, William Matthews, Jairo Meza, McKenzie Mitchell, Nicholas Prater, Brianna Rose, Callie Ryan, Cora Stidham
Harvest: Kiesha Andrews, Lily Calvert
Laceys Spring: Hannah Craddock, Tyler Weinland
Moulton: Autumn Terry, Lori Terry
Somerville: Savannah Morrow, Lacy Nauck
Trinity: Kalli Cartee
To earn a spot on the Wallace State president’s list, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the dean’s list is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.
— R. Sirvell Carter
