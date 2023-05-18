• Katelyn McDaniel of Decatur completed Troy University's Pathfinder Program during the spring of 2023. The Pathfinder Program is a collaborative partnership between Career Services and Academic Advising designed to help students feel confident in their major and career path.
• University of Alabama students Christian Castleberry of Athens and Julia Haskell of Decatur will be receiving hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences through UA's Cooperative Education Program during the summer 2023 semester. Castleberry is working for Rheem Water Heaters and Haskell is working for Daikin America Inc.
• Brylan Dunn of Elkmont graduated from University of the Cumberlands.
• Kiya Steele of Falkville graduated from Wallace State Community College’s Respiratory Therapy program. Steele received the Academic Excellence Award and had the highest GPA in the class.
• Caleb Matthews, a junior Premed/Predent major from Athens, was named to Bob Jones University's spring 2023 president's list.
• Hannah Einhorn of Decatur and Elizabeth Bangson of Athens achieved the dean's list at Belmont University for the spring 2023 semester.
• William Addison Allen of Athens graduated Magna Cum Laude from Huntingdon College with a bachelor's degree in History with General Social Science Secondary Education.
• William Addison Allen (Dean’s List of High Honors) and Lindsey Brooke Holland (Dean’s List of High Honors), both of Athens, Maxwell Bo Gardner (Dean’s List of Honors) and James Carlton Schomburg III (Dean’s List of Honors), both of Decatur, Cal Brock George (Dean’s List of Honors) and Elli Malyn Lorance Cheeks (Dean’s List of High Honors), both of Hartselle, received honors from Huntingdon College.
• Katherine Bouchillon (Auburn University) and Katie Springer (University of Montevallo), both of Decatur, and Jacob McDonald of Hartselle (University of Alabama) were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, during April 2023.
• Ashley Scruggs of Decatur graduted from Belhaven University with a master's degree in Biblical/Theological Studies.
• Heather Martin of Decatur and Bobbi-Jo Unterseher of Falkville were named to Southern New Hampshire University's (SNHU) winter 2023 dean's list. The winter terms run from January to May.
• The following local residents were named to Southern New Hampshire University's (SNHU) winter 2023 president's list.
Ardmore: Kristen Marberry
Athens: Jacobo Guerrero, Colin Miller
Elkmont: Angela Evans, Angela Munson
Somerville: Holly Godsey
Trinity: Austin Tyler
• The following local residents were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of North Alabama:
Ardmore: Thomas Turbyfill Sr.
Athens: Kelsee Atkinson, Jared Boyd, Rylie Braden, Kelli Stovall, Malaysia Williams
Decatur: Whitney Austin, Corey Blankenship, Elliott Johnson, Parker Nichols
Hartselle: Sophie Gillette, Craig Stover, Lindsey Tapscott
Trinity: Elli Ehrhard
• Eduardo Alvarez-Esparza of Decatur received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Berea College.
• Cassidy Ann Duskin of Ardmore, Connor Lee Ivy of Decatur and Hunter Craig Little of Hartselle achieved a GPA of 3.5-3.9 on a 4.0 scale to be named to Northeast Mississippi Community College's (NEMCC) Vice-President's List.
— R. Sirvell Carter
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.