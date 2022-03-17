• The following local residents were named to either the fall 2021 president's or dean's list at The University of Alabama:
Ardmore: Jason Sheth (president's list)
Athens: Ella Black (dean's list), Vivienne Allen (president's list), Kristen Beasley (dean's list), Johnny Benson (president's list), Mary Bunnell (dean's list), William Calatrello (dean's list), Christian Castleberry (dean's list), Brooklynn Coleman (dean's list), Dakota Cox (president's list), Madelyn Farmer (dean's list), Sophie Greenhaw (president's list), Heather Greenlee (dean's list), Tannon Griggs (dean's list), Connor Higgins (president's list), Tyler Ivey (dean's list), Jon Kiep (dean's list), Lucille Mccurry (president's list), Haley Morgan (president's list), Sierra Napoleon (president's list), Michael Pasqualotto (dean's list), Emma Preston (dean's list), Jenny Renfroe (president's list), Evan Shepherd (dean's list), Kennedi Shoulders (dean's list), Cecilia Toscano (dean's list), Diamond Townsend (dean's list), Braden Tuten (president's list), Lauren Vianco (dean's list), Meredith Ward (dean's list), Tyler Williams (dean's list)
Danville: Taylor Kennedy (dean's list), Kaylee Roche (dean's list)
Decatur: Katherine Ambrose, Savannah Blankenship, Luke Bragwell, Kendall Bramlett, Jamie Brown (dean's list), Lynn Buckne (president's list), Tegwen Buckner (president's list), Sarah Burney, Ashleigh Burroughs (dean's list), Lauren Cagle (president's list), Iyanna Celestine (dean's list), Ann Chappell (president's list), Lily Clowers (dean's list), Rachel Crow (president's list), Mary DeCurtins (dean's list), Desiree Dempsey (dean's list), Jordan Eady (dean's list), Jonathan Folger (president's list), Victoria Frost (president's list), Grace Fuller (president's list), Reagan Gowen (dean's list), Caroline Gregory (president's list), Mary Gregory (dean's list), Slaten Hamilton (dean's list), Brina Harden (president's list), Kayli Harris (dean's list), Hudson Hatfield (dean's list), Mary Helms (president's list), Matthew Lawrence (dean's list), Karsyn Lemley (dean's list), Mason Lentz (dean's list), Nolan Light (dean's list), Mishay Long (president's list), Spencer Lott (dean's list), Joshua Martin (president's list), Joseph May (dean's list), Joshua May (dean's list), Trenton McAdams (president's list), Lauren McGillick (president's list), Hope Moebes (dean's list), Makayla Pointer (dean's list), Rachel Poovey (president's list), Cole Reynolds (president's list), Kelsey Self (president's list), Hillary Strong (dean's list), Julia Sturges (dean's list), Tamyra Tidwell (president's list), Joshua Topliss (dean's list), Adriana Valladares (dean's list), Lauren Vermeire (dean's list), Elaine Weirich (dean's list), Lucy Weirich (dean's list), Marie Winchester (dean's list), Grace Higdon (dean's list)
Elkmont: Bailee Grisham (dean's list), Kenneth Wilhelm (president's list)
Eva: Kellen Drinkard (dean's list), Audrey Woodruff (president's list), John Woodruff (president's list)
Falkville: Laney Hulsey (dean's list)
Hartselle: Davis Bates (dean's list), Hannah Bevis (dean's list), Emilee Boster (dean's list), Nia Brewer (dean's list), Jordan Carmack (president's list), Joshua Carmack (president's list), Brinkley Cottingham (president's list), Natalie Dalrymple (president's list), Liam Davis (dean's list), John Ellis (dean's list), Donna Ferguson (dean's list), Sarah Fox (dean's list), Robert Godsey (dean's list), Jordan Hale (president's list), Brett Hall (president's list), Ashton Johnson (dean's list), Kaley Little (dean's list), Thomas McCleskey (dean's list), Julya Mcminemon (dean's list), Mckenzie Moore (dean's list), Shelby Moore (dean's list), Larsen Murphy (dean's list), John Orr (dean's list), Peyton Owens (dean's list), Marc Pettus (dean's list), Eric Rabadan (dean's list), Trevor Southers (dean's list), Logan Sparkman (president's list), Joshua Speed (dean's list), Greyson Taylor (dean's list), Alexis Williams (president's list), Easton Williamson (president's list), Mary Wooten (dean's list), Walter Shelton (president's list)
Lacey's Spring: Avalee Bean (president's list), Anthony Filoromo (president's list), Ian Mackenzie (dean's list), Molly Reese (dean's list)
Lester: Jack Cornelius (president's list), Raina Hooie (president's list)
Moulton: Delanie Compton (president's list), Emma Givens (president's list), Laura Lunsford (dean's list), Madelyn Ray (dean's list), Maggie Ray (president's list), Maggie Shelton (dean's list), Patricia Smith (president's list)
Somerville: Ashleigh-Marie Abercrombie (president's list), Turner Fentress (president's list), Bobbie Mason (dean's list), Jessica White (president's list)
Tanner: Aiden York (dean's list)
Town Creek: Dalton Counts (president's list), Nathanial Ford (dean's list), Channler Smith (dean's list), Kylin Edwards (dean's list)
Trinity: Hailey Beard (dean's list)
Valhermoso Springs: Cameron Handley (dean's list)
• The following local residents graduated from The University of Alabama during fall 2021 commencement ceremonies:
Ardmore: Bobbie Vaughan (Bachelor of Science)
Athens: Presley Baggett (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Preston Baggett (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Brooklyn Berthiaume (Bachelor of Arts), Shelby Cooper (Bachelor of Arts), Samuel Hutson (Bachelor of Science in Education), Kevin Neal (Master of Business Administration), Michael Pasqualotto (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences), Kristopher Reisz (Master of Library & Information Studies), Cody Vanderford (Master of Business Administration), Richard Welch (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Danville: Samuel Briddick (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering), Matthew McCormick (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering)
Decatur: Noah Burroughs (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Eric Chism (Master of Business Administration), Jordan Eady (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Lily Holland (Bachelor of Arts), Veronice McMillon (Bachelor of Science), Alyssa Romigh (Bachelor of Arts), Hillary Strong (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Courtney Tittle (Master of Arts)
Hartselle: Paige Garner (Master of Science), Kaley Little (Bachelor of Social Work), Alix Terry (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences)
Moulton: Makinley Pack (Bachelor of Arts)
Mount Hope: April Campbell (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences)
Somerville: Ashleigh-Marie Abercrombie (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Jessica White (Bachelor of Science in Education)
Town Creek: Dalton Counts (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences), Nathanial Ford (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering)
• Lida Orr of Decatur was named to the dean’s list at Furman University in Greenville, S.C., for the fall 2021 semester. The honor is awarded to full-time undergraduates who earn a GPA of at least 3.4 during the semester. A senior majoring in accounting, Orr is a 2018 graduate of Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, a Fellow of the Shucker Leadership Institute at Furman, a Bell Tower Scholarship recipient, and a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She will be attending Vanderbilt University this fall to pursue her Master of Accountancy.
Stratton Orr of Decatur was named to the dean’s list at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., for the fall 2021 semester. The honor is awarded to full-time undergraduates who earn a GPA of at least 3.5 during the semester. A second-year student majoring in economics and minoring in data science, Orr is a 2020 graduate of Decatur Heritage Christian Academy. He has been named an Echols Scholar at UVA and has been selected for SEED Consulting, a student consulting group providing consulting services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations. He is a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.
Lucy Orr of Decatur was named to the dean’s list at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., for the fall 2021 semester. The honor is awarded to full-time undergraduates who earn a GPA of at least 3.5 during the semester. A first-year student in the College of Arts & Sciences, Orr is a 2021 graduate of Decatur Heritage Christian Academy. She has been selected for SEED Consulting, a student consulting group providing consulting services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations. She is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
