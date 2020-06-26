• Local residents who made the Troy University chancellor's list for the spring semester and Term 4 include:
Athens: Anna Blagburn, Maggie Blagburn, Alex Cole, McKenzie Dahlke, Tiara Grigsby, Abigail Hollis, Taylor Randolph
Decatur: Amanda Hetherington, John Moses, Tanya Romero, Amanda St. John.
Hartselle: Mary Adams, Thomas Edwards, Claire Grammer, Jameson Lawrence, Maegan Malkmus
Moulton: Logan Wetzel
• The following local residents were named to the Troy University provost's list for the spring semester and Term 4:
Athens: Wynter Sales, Logan Collins, Cameron Tribble
Decatur: Lillie Warner
Hartselle: Hilton Anderson, Halie Nicholson
Hillsboro: Allison Glenn
Lacey's Spring: Laurel Hatfield
Moulton: Anna Ferguson
Somerville: Riley Goodwin
• Alex Cole of Athens has been selected to serve as a 2020 IMPACT Leader at Troy University. IMPACT is the annual new student orientation program held each summer at the Troy campus. As an IMPACT Leader, Cole will help new students get acquainted with the university and register for classes.
— R. Sirvell Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.