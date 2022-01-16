• Caleb Matthews, a sophomore premed/predent major from Athens, was named to Bob Jones University's fall 2021 president's list. Elizabeth Matthews, a junior nursing major from Decatur, and Erin Matthews, a senior studio art major from Athens, were named to the dean's list.
• Lindsay Newton, a biochemistry major from Athens, was named to Coastal Carolina University's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.
• Justin Geisenhoff of Somerville was named to Northwestern Michigan College's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.
• The following local students were named to Harding University's the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester:
Athens: Bonnie Cundiff, a freshman studying health studies; Sophie Glover, a senior studying accounting
Decatur: Ashley Roberts, a senior studying nursing, Caroline Grover, a freshman studying English
Falkville: Gracie Hamlett, a junior studying elementary education
Hartselle: TJ Brown, a sophomore studying theater education
• Local students named to Troy University's provost's list for the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2021-22 academic year:
Athens: Lucas Bailey, Shelby Griggs, Hunter McConnell, Anna Sharp, Hayley Gonzalez
Courtland: Abagail Alderson
Decatur: John Lyons, Abigail Stubblefield, Annilyn Warner
Eva: Hannah Yarbrough
Hartselle: Mary Adams, Katherine Evans
Moulton: Samantha Burcham
— R. Sirvell Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.